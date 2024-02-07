 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: Saquon Barkley rumored to possible Houston signing

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
Syndication: The Record Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans WR Andre Johnson awaits Hall of Fame call (Houston Chronicle)

2024 NFL Free Agency: Five teams that are best set up for the future | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics (Pro Football Focus)

Why Jameis Winston has major love for two key Texans leaders (Chron)

Texans listed as strong landing spot for RB Saquon Barkley (Texans Wire)

NFL News

Toney says ‘I never attacked the Chiefs’ in rant (ESPN.com)

49ers to ‘deal with’ soft field, won’t alter schedule (ESPN.com)

Survey: $23.1B in bets expected for Super Bowl (ESPN.com)

Mahomes, on legacy, says Brady mark still far off (ESPN.com)

Eagles to open season in NFL’s first Brazil game (ESPN.com)

Commanders fire Bieniemy, coach Quinn says (ESPN.com)

Sources: Giants plan to name Bowen new DC (ESPN.com)

Auditor: Favre must complete welfare repayment (ESPN.com)

A new 2-round, 64-pick mock draft (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The No. 5 spot in the Astros’ rotation (The Crawfish Boxes)

