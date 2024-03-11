 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Eric Murray, Desmond King re-sign with Houston

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, March 11, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
Syndication: Florida Times-Union Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans: Tracking which free agents have signed (Houston Chronicle)

Texans reportedly sign former Jaguars DL Folorunso Fatukasi (Yahoo! Sports)

Texans Signing DT Foley Fatukasi To One-Year Deal (NFL Trade Rumors)

Texans reach deal with DT Fatukasi, source says (ESPN.com)

Texans finalize deal with former All-Pro (Yardbarker)

Sources: Texans finalize one-year deal with Eric Murray, signing Desmond King to $2.2 million max deal (Click2Houston)

Offseason Report Card: Texans Extend Schultz, Earn High Marks? (Sports Illustrated)

Houston Texans and NFL free agency: What you need to know (Houston Chronicle)

NFL News

Sources: Bucs, Mayfield agree to 3 years, $100M (ESPN.com)

Sources: Patriots to trade QB Jones to Jaguars (ESPN.com)

Eagles’ Cox, 6-time Pro Bowler, retires from NFL (ESPN.com)

Bears reach deal with 2-time All-Pro safety Byard (ESPN.com)

Raiders reach deal to bring back center James (ESPN.com)

Source: Packers to release veteran LB Campbell (ESPN.com)

Chiefs, DT Jones agree to massive five-year deal (ESPN.com)

Barnwell: Top free agent players in tiers (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Only Spring Training, But Cristian Javier’s Velocity Is Encouraging (The Crawfish Boxes)

