Texans News: Joe Mixon trade gives Houston much-needed RB

Houston Texans News
Source: Texans trading for Bengals RB Mixon (ESPN.com)
Cincinnati Bengals trading RB Joe Mixon to Houston Texans (NFL.com)
Report: Bengals trading former Pro Bowl RB Joe Mixon to Texans, signing ex-Colt Zack Moss (Yahoo! Sports)
Source: Texans trading for Bengals RB Mixon (ESPN.com)
Browns adding Winston to be Watson’s backup (ESPN.com)
Falcons give Cousins new target in WR Mooney (ESPN.com)
Two-time Pro Bowl LB Barrett joining Dolphins (ESPN.com)
Ex-Packers RB Jones to sign deal with Vikings (ESPN.com)
Sources: Vikings agree to deal with QB Darnold (ESPN.com)
Sources: Commanders adding Mariota to QB mix (ESPN.com)
Derek Watt retires from NFL after seven seasons (ESPN.com)
Making sense of 3 intriguing QB moves (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
The Dream Shake talks with Dr. Jesse Morse about Alperen Sengun’s injury (The Dream Shake)
Breaking Alperen Sengun Injury News: Not Terrible! (The Dream Shake)
Mauricio Dubon, Super Sub (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...