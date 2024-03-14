 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: Maliek Collins traded after Danielle Hunter signing

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, March 14, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Source: Texans trade DT Collins to 49ers for pick (ESPN.com)

Maliek Collins trade sets Texans up for big D-line addition (Chron)

Danielle Hunter signs with Houston Texans, hitting the road with a two-year deal (Star Tribune)

J.J. Watt endorses Texans signing DE Danielle Hunter on social media (Texans Wire)

Cincinnati Bengals trading RB Joe Mixon to Houston Texans (NFL.com)

2024 NFL free agency: Texans have around $21 million salary cap (Texans Wire)

Source: Texans trade DT Collins to 49ers for pick (ESPN.com)

NFL News

Titans add WR Ridley on $92M deal; Rudolph, too (ESPN.com)

Source: Commanders signing star LB Wagner (ESPN.com)

Raiders release Garoppolo, Renfrow to save $19M (ESPN.com)

QB Mayfield happy deal with Bucs ‘worked out’ (ESPN.com)

Chargers release WR Williams, save $20M on cap (ESPN.com)

Defamation suit vs. Cowboys’ Jones tossed again (ESPN.com)

Jets trading for Ravens RT Moses, sources say (ESPN.com)

Making sense of 3 intriguing QB moves (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

How can the Rockets improve next season? (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...