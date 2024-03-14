Texans News: Maliek Collins traded after Danielle Hunter signing

Houston Texans News
Source: Texans trade DT Collins to 49ers for pick (ESPN.com)
Maliek Collins trade sets Texans up for big D-line addition (Chron)
Danielle Hunter signs with Houston Texans, hitting the road with a two-year deal (Star Tribune)
J.J. Watt endorses Texans signing DE Danielle Hunter on social media (Texans Wire)
Cincinnati Bengals trading RB Joe Mixon to Houston Texans (NFL.com)
2024 NFL free agency: Texans have around $21 million salary cap (Texans Wire)
Titans add WR Ridley on $92M deal; Rudolph, too (ESPN.com)
Source: Commanders signing star LB Wagner (ESPN.com)
Raiders release Garoppolo, Renfrow to save $19M (ESPN.com)
QB Mayfield happy deal with Bucs ‘worked out’ (ESPN.com)
Chargers release WR Williams, save $20M on cap (ESPN.com)
Defamation suit vs. Cowboys’ Jones tossed again (ESPN.com)
Jets trading for Ravens RT Moses, sources say (ESPN.com)
Making sense of 3 intriguing QB moves (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
How can the Rockets improve next season? (The Dream Shake)
