Texans News: Danielle Hunter talks J.J. Watt’s No. 99

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, March 15, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
NFL: Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Texans give Joe Mixon 3-year, $27M extension, sources say (ESPN.com)

Cincinnati Bengals trading RB Joe Mixon to Houston Texans (NFL.com)

2024 NFL free agency: 5 takeaways from Joe Mixon’s press conference (Texans Wire)

Houston Texans: DT options after Arik Armstead trade is quashed (Houston Chronicle)

Maliek Collins trade sets Texans up for big D-line addition (Chron)

2024 NFL free agency: Danielle Hunter’s first Texans press conference (Texans Wire)

‘That’s J.J.’s Number’: Danielle Hunter Pays Homage To Texans Legend (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Seahawks acquire QB Howell as backup to Smith (ESPN.com)

Police look into alleged sexual assault by Prescott (ESPN.com)

Sources: Chiefs to sign WR Brown to 1-year deal (ESPN.com)

Source: Jaguars to sign ex-49ers DL Armstead (ESPN.com)

Eagles’ Barkley ‘forever grateful’ for Giants fans (ESPN.com)

Source: Samuel heads to Buffalo on 3-year deal (ESPN.com)

Sources: Eagles signing LB White to 1-year deal (ESPN.com)

Ranking the best remaining free agents (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Rockets wash the Wizards 135-119 (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

