Texans News: Playoff hero Steven Sims re-signs

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, March 21, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Derek Barnett agrees to one-year deal to return to Texans (NBC Sports)

2024 NFL free agency: Texans re-sign DE Derek Barnett to 1-year deal (Texans Wire)

Rejuvenated Eagles disappointment Derek Barnett gets new contract with Texans (Yahoo Sports)

Texans to Re-Sign Special Teams Ace Steven Sims (Sports Illustrated)

Texans’ Steven Sims: Re-signing with Houston (CBS Sports)

NFL News

NFL to mull kickoff change, hip-drop tackle ban (ESPN.com)

Lions CB Sutton wanted in alleged battery case (ESPN.com)

Likely top pick Williams shows skills at pro day (ESPN.com)

Charges dropped against ex-Saints WR Thomas (ESPN.com)

Source: Browns signing veteran RB Foreman (ESPN.com)

Rodgers gets new weapon as Jets ink WR Williams (ESPN.com)

Bills add to secondary, sign ex-Chiefs S Edwards (ESPN.com)

‘Grateful’ Okwara retires from NFL after 8 seasons (ESPN.com)

Kiper: Post-free-agency mock draft (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Updated Prospect Rankings: A Comparison (The Crawfish Boxes)

