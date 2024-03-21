Houston Texans News
Derek Barnett agrees to one-year deal to return to Texans (NBC Sports)
2024 NFL free agency: Texans re-sign DE Derek Barnett to 1-year deal (Texans Wire)
Rejuvenated Eagles disappointment Derek Barnett gets new contract with Texans (Yahoo Sports)
Texans to Re-Sign Special Teams Ace Steven Sims (Sports Illustrated)
Texans’ Steven Sims: Re-signing with Houston (CBS Sports)
NFL to mull kickoff change, hip-drop tackle ban (ESPN.com)
Lions CB Sutton wanted in alleged battery case (ESPN.com)
Likely top pick Williams shows skills at pro day (ESPN.com)
Charges dropped against ex-Saints WR Thomas (ESPN.com)
Source: Browns signing veteran RB Foreman (ESPN.com)
Rodgers gets new weapon as Jets ink WR Williams (ESPN.com)
Bills add to secondary, sign ex-Chiefs S Edwards (ESPN.com)
‘Grateful’ Okwara retires from NFL after 8 seasons (ESPN.com)
Kiper: Post-free-agency mock draft (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Updated Prospect Rankings: A Comparison (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...