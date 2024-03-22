 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: Cal McNair closer to becoming franchise owner

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, March 22, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

NFL owners set to vote on making Cal McNair principal owner of Texans (ESPN.com)

Owners are expected to vote on making Cal McNair controlling owner of Texans (NBC Sports)

Sources: NFL set to vote on chairman and CEO Cal McNair becoming principal owner of Texans, team is not for sale (Click2Houston)

2024 NFL free agency: Texans sign CB C.J. Henderson (Texans Wire)

Texans GM leaned on Patriots roots with savvy Joe Mixon trade (Chron)

Texans’ CJ Henderson: Headed to Houston (CBS Sports)

NFL News

NFL officials back hip-drop tackle rule change (ESPN.com)

Jets new LT Smith says team has ‘all the pieces’ (ESPN.com)

Judge: NFL retirees can proceed to disability trial (ESPN.com)

Lions release Sutton amid police search for CB (ESPN.com)

Third man charged with murder in K.C. shooting (ESPN.com)

Likely top pick Williams shows skills at pro day (ESPN.com)

Ex-Saints WR Thomas to enter pretrial diversion (ESPN.com)

Kiper: Post-free-agency mock draft (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Updated Prospect Rankings: A Comparison (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...