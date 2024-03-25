 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Could Houston sign Dolphins CB Xavien Howard?

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, March 25, 2024.

Houston Texans News

NFL Pro Bowler eyes Houston reunion. Do Texans have room? (Chron)

Former Texans who are still having trouble getting signed (Toro Times)

NFL owners set to vote on making Cal McNair principal owner of Texans (ESPN.com)

2024 NFL draft: Texans have 27th-most capital (Texans Wire)

NFL News

Mayo, Patriots ‘still open’ to offers for No. 3 pick (ESPN.com)

Tomlin says Wilson in ‘pole position’ to be QB1 (ESPN.com)

Sources: Chiefs to send star CB Sneed to Titans (ESPN.com)

Retired Donald ‘at peace’: Urge to play not there (ESPN.com)

NFL officials back hip-drop tackle rule change (ESPN.com)

Source: NFL to vote on Texans ownership change (ESPN.com)

Jets new LT Smith says team has ‘all the pieces’ (ESPN.com)

Source: CB Fulton, Chargers agree to 1-year deal (ESPN.com)

Early look at 2025 NFL free agents (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

LISTEN: Kiss Of Death, Episode 113: Regular Season Game 70 - Rockets defeat Jazz (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

