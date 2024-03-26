 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Patriots CB Myles Bryant signs with Houston

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston Texans News

2024 NFL free agency: Texans sign ex-Patriots CB Myles Bryant (Texans Wire)

Texans Sign Patriots Ex Myles Bryant; What’s Next? (Sports Illustrated)

Texans agree to deal with Myles Bryant (NBC Sports)

‘Healthy Competition!’ DeMeco Ryans Reveals Texans’ Plan for Henderson, Okudah (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

NFL owners approve ban of swivel hip-drop tackle (ESPN.com)

Giants ownership gives OK to draft quarterback (ESPN.com)

Wilf, Vikes eye playoff contention amid QB change (ESPN.com)

‘Grateful’ Harris retires after stops with Pats, Bills (ESPN.com)

Blank: ‘Don’t believe we tampered’ for Cousins (ESPN.com)

Owner vows Jets to keep QB Wilson if no trade (ESPN.com)

49ers GM says WR Aiyuk not available for trade (ESPN.com)

McDaniel says Dolphins have offer out to OBJ (ESPN.com)

Early look at 2025 NFL free agents (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

What Happened To Framber Valdez’s Sinker (The Crawfish Boxes)

The Starting Nine Predicts the 2024 Astros Season, Part I (The Crawfish Boxes)

