Texans News: Cal McNair approved unanimously as owner

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans ownership change becomes official with Cal McNair vote (Chron)

Cal McNair approved as Texans’ principal owner at NFL meeting (ESPN.com)

2024 NFL free agency: The Texans’ rise and other underrated storylines that we aren’t talking enough about (CBS Sports)

Texans Trade Idea: Could Davis Mills Be Dealt to Denver? (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Sources: Former Bills CB White to sign with Rams (ESPN.com)

Sources: Steelers add KR TD leader Patterson (ESPN.com)

NFL owners approve massive revamp to kickoff (ESPN.com)

NFL OK of Brady’s Raiders bid ‘making progress’ (ESPN.com)

NFL to play 2 games on Christmas Wednesday (ESPN.com)

Jets’ Gardner: Comments ‘not what I am about’ (ESPN.com)

NFL moves back trade deadline until after Week 9 (ESPN.com)

Sex offender, fired Jags employee gets 220 years (ESPN.com)

An early look at 2025 free agency (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Bryan Abreu: Will the Back End of the Astros Bullpen Be as Dependable as We Hope? (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

