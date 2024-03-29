Texans News: Who will Houston draft in Round 2?

Houston Texans News
Four Directions the Houston Texans Could Go With Pick Number 42 in the Draft (Houston Press)
2024 NFL draft: Texans go mostly defense in new 4-round mock (Texans Wire)
Penix Jr. flashes sub-4.6 speed at UW pro day (ESPN.com)
Jets owner slams report on argument with coach (ESPN.com)
Source: Chiefs to sign rugby star Rees-Zammit (ESPN.com)
Panthers boost pash rush with veteran Clowney (ESPN.com)
Daniels honors teammate with cancer at pro day (ESPN.com)
Broncos ink ex-Lions WR Reynolds to 2-year deal (ESPN.com)
Key Eagles executive Rosenberg leaving team (ESPN.com)
NFL owners approve massive revamp to kickoff (ESPN.com)
Seven-round mock draft — with 2 trades (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
The Astros drop a tough one to open the season (The Crawfish Boxes)
Ime Udoka has been the best offseason addition in the NBA (The Dream Shake)
LISTEN: Kiss Of Death, Episode 115: Regular Season Game 72 - Rockets defeat Thunder (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...