 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: Dalton Schultz calls out Cowboys

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, March 8, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Texans TE Dalton Schultz glad focus is ‘just football’ in Houston after time with Cowboys (NFL.com)

Dalton Schultz rips Cowboys’ culture in scathing takedown: ‘Literally a zoo’ (New York Post)

Sources: Texans signing Ka’imi Fairbairn to three-year, $15.9 million contract (Click2Houston)

AFC Rumors: Calvin Ridley, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans (NFL Trade Rumors)

NFL News

Broncos cutting star S Simmons after 8 seasons (ESPN.com)

Source: TE Smith, Dolphins agree to 2-year deal (ESPN.com)

Source: Jags reach deal to re-sign G Cleveland (ESPN.com)

Bills come due: White, Poyer, Morse among cuts (ESPN.com)

Broncos to let Wilson talk to teams before release (ESPN.com)

Trubisky returns to Bills to be backup to Allen (ESPN.com)

TE Ertz reaches 1-year deal with Commanders (ESPN.com)

Seahawks cut 3-time Pro Bowlers Adams, Diggs (ESPN.com)

Ranking the top 100 NFL free agents (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

LISTEN: Kiss Of Death, Episode 105: Regular Season Game 62 - Rockets lose to Clippers (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...