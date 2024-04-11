 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: Azeez Al-Shaair number revealed

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, April 11, 2024.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
Syndication: The Tennessean Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston Texans News

Full Texans 2024 NFL mock draft with 2 weeks to go (Texans Wire)

3 Texans’ 2024 NFL draft targets at OT (Sporting News)

Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair to wear No. 0 for 2024 season (Yahoo! Sports)

Does Stefon Diggs Give Houston Texans Best Receiver Trio In NFL? (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Rodgers thought ‘this is it’ for career after injury (ESPN.com)

Sources: Jaguars’ Allen agrees to $150M contract (ESPN.com)

Packers to play Eagles in Brazil game in Week 1 (ESPN.com)

Ex-NFL star Suggs faces two charges in Arizona (ESPN.com)

Ravens’ Harbaugh glad hip-drop tackle eliminated (ESPN.com)

Logan Ryan, 2-time Super Bowl champ, retires (ESPN.com)

Position-specific helmet options increase in NFL (ESPN.com)

Chiefs superfan turned robber told to pay $10.8M (ESPN.com)

High, low draft projections for nine QBs (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

LISTEN: Kiss Of Death, Episode 121: Regular Season Game 79 - Rockets defeat Magic (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...