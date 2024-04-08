Texans News: Stefon Diggs works out with C.J. Stroud

Houston Texans News
The Four Big Questions Facing Stefon Diggs and the Houston Texans (The Ringer)
Video: Stefon Diggs Works Out with C.J. Stroud, Texans WRs After Trade from Bills (Bleacher Report)
5 takeaways from Buffalo Bills Houston Texans Stefon Diggs trade (Bills Wire)
Twitch star Sketch enjoys offseason practice session with Texans’ new star-studded offense (Daily Mail)
It turns out the Houston Texans didn’t want that pesky first round pick (Toro Times)
Stefon Diggs reportedly paid Jimmie Ward $100K for jersey number (On3.com)
Sources: Texans to let Diggs be free agent in ‘25 (ESPN.com)
Sources: Pats, safety Dugger agree to $58M deal (ESPN.com)
DL draft prospect Sweat booked on DWI charge (ESPN.com)
Source: Panthers give DT Brown $96M extension (ESPN.com)
Reports: Chiefs DE Danna back with $24M deal (ESPN.com)
Lawyer: Rice was driving Lamborghini in crash (ESPN.com)
Wentz says Foles’ past words sold him on Chiefs (ESPN.com)
Giants bring back LB Simmons on one-year deal (ESPN.com)
Draft buzz: Sleepers, trade candidates (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Astros Bullpen Holds. In Other News, Martians Invade Earth. (The Crawfish Boxes)
