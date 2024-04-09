Texans News: Minority owner Javier Loya has charges dropped

Houston Texans News
Texans’ minority owner has serious charges against him dropped, lawyer says (FOX News)
Houston Texans part owner agrees to pay fine for harassment (Washington Post)
Texans minority owner Javier Loya agrees to misdemeanor in Kentucky, pays $100 fine, as rape charge dropped (Click2Houston)
Breaking down picks for Texans in NFL.com’s 5-round mock draft (Texans Wire)
Sources: Texans to let Diggs be free agent in ‘25 (ESPN.com)
Chiefs superfan turned robber told to pay $10.8M (ESPN.com)
Sources: Pats, safety Dugger agree to $58M deal (ESPN.com)
DL draft prospect Sweat booked on DWI charge (ESPN.com)
Source: Panthers give DT Brown $96M extension (ESPN.com)
Reports: Chiefs DE Danna back with $24M deal (ESPN.com)
Lawyer: Rice was driving Lamborghini in crash (ESPN.com)
Wentz says Foles’ past words sold him on Chiefs (ESPN.com)
Projecting the draft’s best running backs (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Yordan Bomb, Bullpen Aplomb, Lift Astros Over Rangers 10-5 (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...