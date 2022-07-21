Help Wanted: Do You Want to Host a Houston Texans Podcast?

The Battle Red Blog team is looking to expand with the addition of podcast host(s).

For years, the website has been the home of Battle Red Radio, hosted by Matthew Weston, but he’s looking to pass the microphone off to someone new.

We’re looking for someone who wants to either continue Battle Red Radio or start a brand new podcast that will become the official podcast for the website.

The goal is to have the podcast air at least once per week after games, with the start of the season as a target date for launch. However, multiple shows in a week can add more value.

We would prefer the host(s) to have previous podcast or audio experience, but it is not required. The candidate must have passion for Houston Texans football and the NFL at-large. We encourage people to apply as a solo host, pairs, or even a small group of no more than four people.

If you are interested in the position, please send a resume, cover letter and show pitch to jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

We will accept applications until Sunday, July 31 and start interviewing qualified candidates at the beginning of August.