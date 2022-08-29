LISTEN: Texans Have ‘New Hope’ This Season

Hosts: Cory DLG, Colton Molesky

New Battle Red Radio host Colton Molesky rides solo to discuss the Houston Texans’ upcoming season and its theme: New Hope. He dives into what that means for the franchise, the road to becoming a mediocre team, and how young talent on the line is the best route out.

