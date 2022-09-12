LISTEN: Colts vs. Texans Ends 20-20 After Wild 4th Quarter

Colton Molesky and Nico DLG share a few instant reactions to the 20-20 tie between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans. Colton follows it up with a Love It and Leave It segment, offering a few things he hopes to see in week two and a few things he prays will stay in week one.

Battle Red Radio is on iTunes here.

Click here for the direct RSS Feed.

Follow Cory DLG on Twitter: @corydlg

Follow Colton Molesky on Twitter: @CMoleskyNBC15

Follow Battle Red Blog on Twitter: @battleredblog

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to @battleredblog on Twitter. Please leave any request to add the RSS feed to any other podcast on another site here as well.

Please leave any questions and comments for the next podcast in the comment section.

Stay tuned for Battle Red Radio throughout the Houston Texans season. The next episode is just around the corner.