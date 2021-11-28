Countdown To Kickoff: Texans v. Jets

There was a time I thought Zach Wilson would be the starting quarterback for your Houston Texans. Had the Texans and Jets executed a trade for Deshaun Watson prior to the 2021 NFL Draft, perhaps he would have been.

Instead, Wilson will return to action today to lead the Jets against our Texans. Each team is searching for its third win of 2021, though a ninth loss of the campaign could be arguably preferable for the long-term good of the franchise. It’s the rare regular season game played before December that could prove crucial to what happens in April when the 2022 NFL Draft rolls around.

Talk about that and more here before the game thread posts at 11:45 a.m. CST. Enjoy your morning.