Countdown To Kickoff: Texans v. Seahawks

Did you know that Napolean was once attacked by a horde of bunnies?

Me neither.

As talking about actual football often generates feelings of sadness, anger, and/or apathy these days, I’ve decided I’m going to spotlight one odd fact each week in “Countdown To Kickoff” for the remainder of the 2021 regular season. That way, at least we all learn something and can arguably say the next several hours weren’t a total waste of time.

Nevertheless, the game thread for the Week 14 clash between your Houston Texans and the Seattle Seahawks will go live at 11:45 a.m. CST. Should you wish to discuss the game before kickoff, you can do it in the Comments below.