Countdown To Kickoff: Texans v. Colts

One day, I promise you there will be gleeful anticipation in the hours leading up to a Texans football game. Not anytime soon, but someday, it will happen. And it will be GLORIOUS.

Now, however, we exist in a world where dread and drudgery abound as we wait for the Texans to unveil their latest testament to how badly the organization is decomposing. We live in a football landfill, and it smells like it.

The Texans-Colts game thread will go up at 11:45 a.m. CST. Until then, share any pre-game thoughts, malodorous or not, you might have in the Comments below.