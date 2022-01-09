Countdown To Kickoff: Texans v. Titans (Part II)

As introduced in ”Countdown To Kickoff” a few Sundays ago, the final weird animal fact of the 2021 campaign concerns snails. Did you know a snail can sleep for three years?

When the weather is extremely hot or cold, snails can stay inside their shell for long periods. In some extreme cases, where there are long periods of extreme weather, snails will sleep for 3 years, although it is not very common. If you put it into perspective, a snail could spend one-third of its life sleeping.

Wow. A lesser man might make a crack about how he wishes he was a snail so he could wake up when his beloved Houston Texans are competitive again, but I am not that dude. Instead, I invite you to chat Texans, Titans, or whatever else is on your mind up until the game thread goes live at 11:45 a.m. CST.