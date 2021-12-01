2021 Houston Texans Fantasy Football Recap: Week 12

In a matchup of AFC bottom feeders, your Houston Texans succumbed to the hapless New York Jets and kept the 2002 NFL Draft tank on its tracks. From a fantasy perspective, there was little to root for as well. Let’s get into the numbers:

QB: Tyrod Taylor - 17/26, 158 yards, 30 yards rushing, 2 TDs, INT = 15.32 points.

RB: David Johnson - 10 carries, 39 yards, 2 reception, 16 yards receiving = 7.5 points.

RB: Rex Burkhead - 12 carries, 27 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 27 yards receiving = 8.4 points.

WR: Brandin Cooks - 3 receptions, 45 yards, TD = 13.5 points.

WR: Chris Moore - 1 reception, -4 yards = 0.6 points.

WR: Nico Collins - 2 receptions, 28 yards = 4.8 points.

WR: Danny Amendola - 3 receptions, 23 yards = 5.3 points.

TE: Brevin Jordan - 3 receptions, 23 yards, TD = 11.3 points.

K: Ka’imi Fairbairn - 0/1 FG, 2/2 XP = 2 points.

DEF: 4 sack, INT, 21 points allowed = 6 points.

Tyrod Taylor couldn’t power the team to a win this week, but he had a decent outing. The running back tandem of David Johnson and Rex Burkhead was also relatively ineffective. Brandin Cooks had his day saved with a long touchdown and again was the only somewhat viable fantasy play.

Houston’s defense didn’t have quite the performance they’ve had the past few weeks. Still, they stayed out of the negative. That’s a plus!

Ka’imi missed a 50+ yarder, which he is know to do. There are better kickers, like Greg “Legatron” Zuerlein and Matt Gay out there, so Fairbairn is a desperation move at best.

The Texans play the Colts this weekend (on my birthday, no less). I’d pick up the Colts defense and definitely play T.Y. Hilton. I’m not making the mistake of sitting Hilton against us again.