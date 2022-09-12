Hair of the Dog: Week 1 2022, Where the Texans Made History

After seven months of nothing, the NFL kicked off this weekend. We were all waiting to see what the season had in store. For the Texans, it was the start of another new era, and maybe, a chance to show the haters and doubters that maybe this squad could surprise people. I think that the Texans managed to do that...just not in the way that anyone quite expected.

For the past couple of seasons, I have called for at least one tie a season for the Texans. Given all the dumbness and shortcomings of the team, it just seemed fitting that this team would notch a tie, and possibly in the dumbest, most amusing way possible. While I wouldn’t have called it for this game, the Texans (and the Colts for that matter), didn’t disappoint. Houston playing above their abilities for 3 quarters, only to nearly go all Houston and gag it away in OT, only for the Colts to show that they didn’t seem to want to win this either. All in all, a just, if not entirely expected, result.

Whether you feel that this tie was a good result or not, you can read how the Masthead reacted to this historic event in Texans history. While this version of HOTD is under new management, the classic rules still apply. All swear words have been replaced with [KITTEN], so as to allow you to read this at the office (for those of you who actually do go into a physical office while you are on break and not “quiet quitting”. For those of you remote working, well, maybe imagine you are back in the old office building...)

With that, on to the first HOTD of the 2022 season!!!

HOTD FOR 9/11 WEEK 1 vs INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

vballretired

Let’s go!

bigfatdrunk

I was honestly wondering if the local Austin stations would even show the Texans game today.

uhh Joe

ITS TIME!!!! IT’S FINALLY TIME!!!

bigfatdrunk

Lots of fans dressed as empty seats today!

[Kickoff: Colts Receive, 1st Possession]

l4blitzer

Broadcasters reminding us how many yards after contact Taylor had last season. A lot against Houston

vballretired

Hey, a third down stop.

bigfatdrunk

Ryan audibled to a run with a stacked box??? LOL!

vballretired

More like a surrender but I’ll take it

Patrick

It’s The Neck! Gird your loins, kids.

l4blitzer

IIRC, Ryan will be trying to win his first game at NRG. 0-2 regular season and 0-1 in the post-season. Guess the Texans realize that good things happen when you stop the run.

[Texans 1st Possession]

Patrick

Not a CHUM to start. I’m impressed.

vballretired

Five yards at a time baby!

Patrick

The [KITTEN] was that throw?

vballretired

“If we go three and out, we’re good.” — David Culley

bigfatdrunk

Hot and wild.

l4blitzer

And here I was thinking that they discarded the playbook from last season…

bigfatdrunk

That’s great if it’s a date! Not so much for a pass.

uhh Joe

Man that neck

l4blitzer

Now if Mills could bite down on the football and maintain that grip on QB sneaks, that would be at least worth a yard and half on the spot…

[Colts 2nd possession]

vballretired

Hey, some of us have long necks… Nice play from Collins there.

Patrick

That was a CollinsCopte

uhh Joe

Collins is famous

bigfatdrunk

Yeesh, wide open.

uhh Joe

Do we think Matt Ryan will be any good with the colts

vballretired

Probably can’t be worse than Rivers was

bigfatdrunk

Excellent play by Stingley on that run.

Patrick

That beard is still glorious.

l4blitzer

If Taylor can play like he did last year, Ryan will have perhaps his strongest play-action team, even greater than the best of the Falcons teams.

vballretired

The D doesn’t look terrible so far

Patrick

Well yeah, I’ve yet to see Eric Murray on the field.

l4blitzer

Shhhh…don’t summon the demon.

vballretired

Nah, you have to say his name three times

l4blitzer

…and that’s one.

Patrick

Who, Eric Murray?

vballretired

Consecutively

Patrick

runs away

l4blitzer

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!

bigfatdrunk

Ryan looks semi lost out there. Weird audibles. That play.

vballretired

Biggy Smalls, Biggy Smalls….. And they are on the board

bigfatdrunk

Yes, why have a profile of being aggressive in the NFL? My Durga, so stupid.

Patrick

Because being aggressive is uncivil.

[Indy kicks a 45 yard FG. Ex-Baltimore team up 3-0, 5:13, 1st Quarter]

vballretired

And that field goal was brought to you by saltine crackers. When you need a non threatening snack…

[Texans 2nd possession]

vballretired

Pierce is a tough dude

uhh Joe

Pierce could really be something special

Patrick

He looked like that gif of the hippo being attacked by cheetahs and they all just bounce off him as he trots along.

vballretired

Spencer Tillman says this is a top three offense

uhh Joe

if the offensive line is decent this year, the run game can be almost completely fixed in just a year

l4blitzer

So , translation for the rest of the world…about average on O then

Patrick

Did he seriously say that?

vballretired

No

l4blitzer

I see the defense is going to be given the chance to excel against the run yet again.

vballretired

I gotta keep riffing on the Tim Kelly top five play caller

[Colts 3rd possession]

Patrick

Fair point, it’s just sad that you can say that and I have to stop and think about whether he actually said it or not. LOLOLOLOL, Matt Ryan with the ole! bull[KITTEN] there And then he does that and catches the defense with its pants down.

vballretired

I know this is crazy talk, but eventually they’ll have to throw it further than five yards on their (Texans) third possession

corydlg

It would be nice if they had a drive

l4blitzer

The Texans play the long game. Their strategery is to get the Colts to wear down their 1st string, then the Texans can unleash fury against the Colts 2nd/3rd stringers.

vballretired

The defensive PFF grades will be interesting. Plenty of snaps.

[End of 1st Quarter: Fighting Irsays 3-Fighin’ McNairs 0]

vballretired

Anyone see anything good at QB yesterday?

bigfatdrunk

(replying to l4blitzer) Worked in the pre-season!

vballretired

Don’t know why I ask seeing as how Josh Allen er Davis Mills is playing.

Patrick

Stingley’s not exactly looking great so far.

l4blitzer

Job opening at Nebraska for those needing a career change.

bigfatdrunk

At this point, Tillman is the weird guy at the end of the bar that nobody wants to make eye contact with because ain’t nothing going to stop him from yelling crazy [KITTEN] at you.

Patrick

I’d apply, but then I’d have to live in Nebraska.

bigfatdrunk

Nice catch, Pierce.

vballretired

You know what the N stands for on their helmet? Very nice stop

Patrick

We stopped ‘em! I’m almost afraid to ask. What?

vballretired

Knowledge

Patrick

LOLOLOLOL!!!

bigfatdrunk

This play-calling is awful. My goodness.

corydlg

What a terrible choice... you gotta take the points in the 1st quarter

vballretired

Six QBs in six years and 0-6 on opening day during that time. I wonder what the common denominator is.

[Texans with a yuge goal-line stand. 3-0 Colts, Texans 3rd Possession coming up]

l4blitzer

Either that, or if you are going to do the whole Wild Colt thing, get the ball to Taylor…you know, like one of the best backs in the league and all.

Patrick

Shhhhhhhh, you might make Reich come out of retirement next season and play QB and I don’t think Houston’s ready for that level of PTSD.

l4blitzer

Even if we spot him a 3-35 deficit?

vballretired

Only if Don Beebe is in the house Holy cow a down field pass!

Patrick

To a tight end even!

l4blitzer

Green in on the Oline

Patrick

I can’t believe in the year of whoever’s lord 2022 that we have a fullback on the roster.

bigfatdrunk

Fullbacks: still not people.

l4blitzer

He’s bad, he’s bad, Pharroh Brown! Baddest TE in the whole [KITTEN] town…

vballretired

Zig where they zag I guess

Patrick

They’re focusing on Hairston a lot, did I miss something.

corydlg

Fullbacks making a comeback I think like 6 teams have one this year

vballretired

He caught a pass

Patrick

They completed a pass!

l4blitzer

What’s old is new again. In the next 5 seasons, I expect the Single Wing and the T formation to be standard on offense

Patrick

You literally took that out of my head l4, the first part at least.

corydlg

That was way too close

vballretired

Bring back Sammy Baugh

l4blitzer

Are we….are we matriculating that ball down the field? With the first team offense? In a game that counts?

Patrick — Today at 1:44 PM

This feels like intentionality.

l4blitzer

Ah, reality set in.

vballretired

Do they still use penetrations to break ties?

bigfatdrunk

And then we put in the FB and give it to Burkhead for a CHUM. Sigh.

Patrick

Yeah but you need a safe word first.

corydlg

Every time David Mills gets touched he’s off on the next play

Patrick

WHERE IS PIERCE?

l4blitzer

You can’t deny the inherent nature of the Texans to run the CHUM.

vballretired

Taking the series off

bigfatdrunk

WTK IS THIS [KITTEN]?

Patrick

WHAT THE [KITTEN]?! Davis Mills could’ve done that!

vballretired

Wait, can we say that? [DURGA] that was an awful throw

Patrick

When it’s Jeff Driskel we can. [Ed note: Well, not exactly...]

l4blitzer

Speaking of the Single Wing…

vballretired

That’s what I like seeing on second and ten.

bigfatdrunk

Mills is so freaking inaccurate outside of like 5 yards.

Patrick

GLORY TO ALL FIELD GOAL OFFENSE!

vballretired

Well, we tied it

corydlg

Mills needs rhythm he’s so up/down

vballretired

I’m going to enjoy watching talking heads and commenters turn this Mills performance into gold.

corydlg

We can’t let him get hit and we can’t let Driskel take snaps

[Fairbairn with his first FG of the season (45 yards): 7:50 2nd Qtr, Colts 3-Texans 3]

l4blitzer

Houston has now matched the totality of their points against the Colts from all of last season. Progress.

bigfatdrunk

As “good” as Mills has been, his y/a is still below 5.

corydlg

Progress is if we pass it

Patrick

Oh dear...

vballretired

It’s that Culley “just don’t turn it over” mentality

[Colts 4th possession]

vballretired

What happened to our pass rush?

corydlg

45 abandoned the edge on that Taylor 3rd down run

Patrick

PICK!

vballretired

Then there’s Jerry Hughes

l4blitzer

I guess we are going with the new defensive strategy of forcing the Colts to make a 4th down decision and relying on Reich to make the wrong call.

bigfatdrunk

Wow, Ryan, that was horrible.

l4blitzer

Or we could do that.

vballretired

(replying to l4blitzer) Go to your strengths

l4blitzer — Today at 1:56 PM

Is Ryan having some flashbacks to Feb 2017?

corydlg

I don’t know who thinks Matt Ryan is the second coming of good QBing, but Atlanta has been offensively offensive since that Super Bowl.

MattRNot

#BetterThanWentz

[Jerry Hughes with the INT. Texans 4th possession]

corydlg

#Lowbar

vballretired

Pierce is just clearly different

corydlg

Maybe they should use him more

Patrick

Aw, Dameon.

l4blitzer

Hey, this Pierce guy might be good…

bigfatdrunk

These announcers are awful.

vballretired

Lucky flag

corydlg

Bad announcers is a permanent Texans curse

bigfatdrunk

Oof, that was borderline.

Patrick

And this is why I’m so happy my game is always on mute here at the bar.

vballretired

We are the fourth or fifth game

MattRNot

Green and Tunsil actually work really well together

vballretired

Welcome to Houston O. J. Howard

Patrick

And then Mills does some [KITTEN] like that with OJ Howard even.

l4blitzer

GLORY TO ALL PASS INTERFERENCE OFFENSE!!!

Patrick

Are we...leading?

vballretired

It’s a lead!

Patrick

Can we do that?

vballretired

I wonder if Reich lasts the season.

MattRNot

[Mills to OJ Howard for 16 yard TD. Houston scores 1st TD against the Colts since 2020. HOU 10 - IND 3. 2nd Qtr 2:37]

corydlg

The sports writers in Indy will bury Frank Reich if this colts team isn’t deep in the playoffs. The hype is this might be a super bowl team. (Not my opinion but definitely what Indy sportswriters have said all week on Houston sports radio)

Patrick

So here’s an important question that’s relevant and important: I saw an ad with Slash and Alice Cooper so far during the game and was wearing a giantic, oversized top hat like a thing in the 80s and I don’t remember it? BFD, you were middle aged back then, was this a thing?

vballretired

I don’t know about a deep run but they should at least win the division. Yeah it was

[Colts 5th Possession]

bigfatdrunk

It was one of Cooper’s things. The top hat.

corydlg

They were 3 wins behind Ten last year, why did this magical leap frog occur in everyone’s minds?

bigfatdrunk

I think the assumption is that Ryan >> Wentz.

[2 minute warning, 1st half]

vballretired

They were the more talented team last year. They do less with more than anyone.

l4blitzer

BitWallet the official Bitcoin of the Houston Texans. Why do I expect that to drop in value like ASAP?

vballretired

Why do we have an official Bitcoin?

MattRNot

Defense showed a lot of promise. Offense was loaded with young weapons Wentz couldn’t take advantage of. I didn’t think they’d be a top seed but growth seemed inevitable

corydlg

If they pay they play I guess but Ten is also young and hungry and better coached

vballretired

Do we have an official fertilizer?

Patrick

Because Cal McNair doesn’t recognize a scam when he sees one. If he did Jack Easterby would be getting splinters in his ass in a pew in South Carolina somewhere. I’m pretty sure Jack Easterby is the official fertilizer.

l4blitzer

I expect the Texans will get a packaged deal with the fertilizer and livestock feed. Easterby sells livestock feed?

vballretired

Womp womp womp

Patrick

Well he does feed lies to McNair, and McNair in some cultures would be considered livestock. So yes. Yes he does.

vballretired

That was wide open.

bigfatdrunk

Our [Safety] play is going to be so bad against the pass this year.

vballretired

Hughes again!

bigfatdrunk

Hughes has done nothing but speed rush the entire game, and Smith still didn’t expect it.

l4blitzer — Today at 2:13 PM

Is Eric M****y mentoring our secondary coaches?

vballretired

Maybe he became one

MattRNot

On the bright side, safety has been an issue since Glover left

[Colts Time Out ]

Patrick

False start on Clots. I think Matt Ryan might be rinsed.

bigfatdrunk

The difference in this game is dropped passes.

l4blitzer

Lovie channeled some special beard energy

bigfatdrunk

Just run out the clock.

vballretired

Well, it’s a big jump from whatever you could call our coaching last year to mediocre.

[Texans 6th possession]

bigfatdrunk

Stupid pass.

[Houston Timeout]

vballretired

Why did you call a TO when you’re running out the clock?

Patrick

Ugh...more Burkhead.

vballretired

Hey, it’s Nico!

[Houston Timeout]

Patrick

Yeah, I’ve been wondering where he’s been today.

bigfatdrunk

He is not, in fact, an accurate passer.

vballretired

Exhibit A

[Houston Timeout…last of the half]

bigfatdrunk

That was an immensely stupid drive.

vballretired

He reminds me of [Name Redacted] in the sense that he had really good throws mixed in with bad ones.

[Halftime: HOU 10 - IND 3 (that is not a mistype)]

HALFTIME REACTIONS:

vballretired

Okay, no snark. The defense looks improved. They aren’t great but made plays when they needed to.

Patrick

They’ve been worse than this before and that alone is heartwarming.

[SECOND HALF STARTS; Texans receive the kick, 6th possession]

l4blitzer

After a relatively fast moving half, now we have all the flags

[Colts 7th possession]

bigfatdrunk

Oof. Pierce with another drop, too. That’s a tough call for Pitre, but it’s correct.

Patrick

Yeah, that helmet to helmet really speaks for itself.

vballretired

It would have been an ejection in college

[Colts timeout]

Patrick

We’ve been getting some good pressure on Ryan, which I respect, frankly.

vballretired

Another turnover

Patrick

We got da ball!

vballretired

Is this actually happening?

[Texans recovers the fumble; 7th possession]

Levy

I saw the flee flicker. That was fun. And that Pierce isn’t getting many reps. What else have I missed

vballretired

Burkhead. Why?

Patrick

Is it asking too much to put Dameon Pierce in more regularly?

Jeremy

Don’t question Rex. we’re winning.

uhh Joe

What is the thing with Burkhead

Patrick

But for all the hoopla that Pierce got, and the fact that he’s supposed to be RB1, Burkhead’s somehow getting the lion’s share of the carries? It doesn’t make sense.

uhh Joe

Like he must be amazing in practice or something

bigfatdrunk

I think it’s the distrust of rookies. LOL! Might want to cover Howard.

uhh Joe

I think you’re right

Patrick

OJ Howard again.

vballretired

Howard again!!!!!

Patrick

If anyone says they started OJ Howard because they liked the matchup they’re liars. They’re lying liars who lie.

Jeremy

lol this is great

bigfatdrunk

The Colts are a mess. My goodness.

vballretired

He wasn’t open. He was lost.

[Mills to Howard for 22 yards; HOU 20- IND 3; 7:16 3rd Qtr]

Levy

Pierce with a great block ...Twitter appears to be quite critical of the Colts...

Patrick

I am fast becoming convinced that Sylvester Stallone’s entire current career is seeing popular TV and movies and saying “I wanna do a superhero movie. I wanna do my own version of Yellowstone. Etc.”

uhh Joe

Texans looking sneaky good?

Patrick — Today at 3:02 PM

They’ve played like complete [KITTEN] the first half.

uhh Joe

Handling Matt Ryan?

Patrick

The Clots I mean.

bigfatdrunk

Nelson was holding the arm just like Moore was earlier, but it wasn’t called.

vballretired

Don’t you love how every “southern” city looks incredibly rural?

[Colts 8th possession]

Patrick

How so?

bigfatdrunk

Holy kitten Ryan is a mess.

vballretired

Tulsa is not that country

l4blitzer

Commentators talking about Luck

Patrick

Maybe not, but I gotta imagine there’s at least some element of country to Tulsa that isn’t there in say Toronto. Holy [KITTEN] if y’all want to feel better about our run game, Mark Ingram just got tackled and tossed the ball straight up into the air and it got picked off by the Falcons. Like he did it on purpose.

[Texans 8th possession]

vballretired

Sure, but I remember when they had kids playing in the desert in Dallas for the X Files movie.

l4blitzer

Texans now looking for that patented 99 yard TD drive

Patrick

Okay, that’s just ridiculous then. Although considering they filmed X Files in Vancouver, I would’ve thought it’d be Dallas surrounded by giant fir trees or something equally insane and impossible.

vballretired

QB sneak? More Burkhead

bigfatdrunk

Burkhead over Pierce here is stupid. Good Durga the Colts are a mess.

Patrick

Burkhead: 10 carries for 31 yards (3.1 YPA) Pierce: 6 carries for 21 yards (3.5 YPA) I get being leery of rookies but COME ON.

vballretired

The Colts are just playing stupid football

Patrick

Keep your eyes peeled, I’m starting to think David Culley got a job with the Clots.

l4blitzer

The Colts know that we’re supposed to be the stupid team, right?

vballretired

He might be the next coach when Reich is fired after the game.

bigfatdrunk

Oh kitten.

Patrick

Why. Why. Why. Why. Why are we doing this again?!

vballretired

Look at Driscoll go

Patrick

I mean I guess if it’s stupid and it works...

vballretired

If it gets the Broncos staff to talk it about for 90 seconds it could be worth it

bigfatdrunk

The Colts are having a full on meltdown.

l4blitzer

GLORY TO ALL COLTS-DERPING OFFENSE!!

Patrick

This feels like a Freaky Sunday kind of situation.

bigfatdrunk

Groundball by Mills.

Patrick

If the Texans were to draft one of those real housewives, what position would they put her at?

vballretired

Burkhead (holds up fists and screams) Fullback

Patrick

I just had a horrifying thought: what if the Texans higher ups think Jeff Driskel is the second coming of Taysom Hill? And that’s why he gets these snaps in the middle of the game.

vballretired

Ouch

[4th Quarter]

vballretired

Obligatory Watson update

bigfatdrunk

At least they didn’t waste the TO there. Culley would have. 100%.

Patrick

Booooooooooooo.

vballretired

Up 20-3 with one quarter left. I’d punt.

l4blitzer

With VBall on this one

bigfatdrunk

Who? The Colts?

[Colts 9th possession]

vballretired

No need for a Rosencoptor moment

Patrick

My Saints fan wife, who has watched a lot of Matt Ryan when he was with the Falcons, seems to think the reason Ryan is playing like ass is because he’s flustered and he tends to fold when he’s flustered. I cannot dismiss this as a possibility.

vballretired

My wife is a Saints fan too. I’m trying to keep out of the way of projectiles right now.

bigfatdrunk

Another dropped TD.

vballretired

In all fairness there have been a number of those.

Patrick

Great coverage there.

uhh Joe

Big stop!

bigfatdrunk

Holy kitten, are they really kicking here???

Patrick

Not anymore!

uhh Joe

Oh shoot

vballretired

If Reich survives to Monday it will be a miracle.

Patrick

This game is so stupid and for none of the reasons I thought it would be.

uhh Joe

The 2022 Texans season will come down to how many stupid games we can win

Levy

STINGLEY Wow colts needed another preseason game

vballretired

Of course, Lovey won’t likely have those what the kitten moments like Culley

[Colts go with the short FG. Colts 6 - Texans 20; 10:10 4th Quarter]

Levy

I’ll take the field goal. That was their best drive

Patrick

Stingley as the nearest defender so far today has only given up one reception for 17 yards on two targets over 34 coverage snaps.

[Texans 9th possession]

l4blitzer

Commentators talking about how Hamilton has cooked up a good plan. Time for a steady diet of Pierce, no?

corydlg

Surely

vballretired

Game is not over yet folks

bigfatdrunk

Speed sack for Speed.

corydlg

Why are they throwing on 2nd down?!?!

[Colts get a fumble recovery deep in Texans territory, Colts 10th possession]

vballretired

Of course, why are they running it?

Levy

Ugh here we go

Patrick

Because Matt Ryan has been less than impressive today under center?

bigfatdrunk

Still super conservative play calling by Reich. I don’t get it.

vballretired

I guess but….

Patrick

I’m not saying it makes sense or anything.

vballretired

I’m with BFD here

corydlg

Yeah if they want to run it they have maybe 15 plays left

vballretired

And it’s a game again

Patrick

Well they were never stopping Taylor at that point.

bigfatdrunk

They’ve missed several 2nd and short situations that called for more aggressive play calls. That’s my point. PLUS, the Texans weak link is their secondary, and the Colts aren’t pushing the ball down the field at all.

[Taylor with the 2 yard TD run; Colts 13 - Texans 20; 7:42 4th Qtr]

vballretired

Taylor with 100+ rushing and Ryan with 200+ passing. Yet they could still lose. This is what I meant when I said they have more talent but still find ways to lose.

bigfatdrunk

The two dropped TD passes have been massive.

[Texans 10th possession]

vballretired

If you squint really hard, Burkhead almost looks like Christian McCaffrey.

bigfatdrunk

BOB playing to win by a score strategy going on right here. FB in. Pathetic. Do they think they are running out the clock here???

vballretired

Burkhead for a yard

Levy

Good run Pierce

bigfatdrunk

Shouldn’t be a play here.

Patrick

That’s OPI.

Levy

@vballretired are you squinting so hard your eyes are closed?

vballretired

Just a bit outside. Tried the corner and missed.

bigfatdrunk

Oh, illegal shift. 4th down. BOB playing to win by a score strategy going on right here. FB in. Pathetic.

MattRNot

They always think they are running out the clock #establish

vballretired

Either that or having a stroke

Patrick

Then why am I the one smelling toast?

l4blitzer

Texans maybe starting to realize they are the Texans?

[Colts 11th possession]

vballretired

Nah, just put it in the hands of our defense and Reich’s play calling

Patrick

Sure, give up nine yards on a first and ten

vballretired

Nice run defense there

Patrick

We’re [KITTEN]ed.

vballretired

There’s still overtime

bigfatdrunk

HAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHA Pitre blew that tackle.

vballretired

Maybe Reich goes for two and bones it

l4blitzer

I think the Texans are thinking the same thing.

bigfatdrunk

Always remember it was Frank Reich who allowed BOB to keep his job in 2019 with his stupid coaching decisions.

vballretired

I wonder what the record is for negative rushing yards differential for a season.

Levy

Wow Taylor is smoking us

[2 minute warning; 4th quarter]

Levy

At least we aren’t at the Bears/49ers game

Patrick

Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaand there it is.

vballretired

Tied if they get the point after

[Ryan to Pittman for 15 yard TD; Colts 20 - Texans 20, 1:54 4th Qtr]

Patrick — Today at 3:53 PM

bigfatdrunk

It’s Nelson that’s smelling toast.

vballretired

Carolina coming back on Cleveland

bigfatdrunk

AND THE STUPID FOOTBALL CONTINUES!

vballretired

Colts doing Colts things

Levy

Alright Davis Mills. Let’s see what you’ve got

vballretired

Running with Burkhead

Patrick

Fairbairn practicing for a GW kick, so we need to get to the 1/2 yard line.

Levy

Alright Davis Mills. Let’s see what you’ve got

vballretired

Looks like not much

l4blitzer — Today at 3:57 PM

Colts are being cruel, giving the Texans hope by letting them start at the 40

[Texans 11th possession]

bigfatdrunk

There’s that elite Mills accuracy.

vballretired

Hahahahahahahahahaha

Patrick

Sure, they wait until I’m about to leave the bar to start [KITTEN]ting themselves and now I don’t even have enough time to get a drink in.

[Colts 12th possession]

vballretired

Kittens. They’ll lose this in regulation. Nah, Colts going conservative

Levy

This is horrific

Patrick

[KITTEN] Jamarr Chase had one of the prettiest non-touchdown non-catches I’ve ever seen.

vballretired

Ooh, almost a pick for Pitre

bigfatdrunk

TJ Watt looks bad hurt. Like a pec. Texans going to prevent their way to a L.

vballretired

What’s the beer of choice for this fourth quarter effort? Another drop

l4blitzer

Beer? I would think we’d be looking for the hard liquor.

vballretired

I’ve got church later. I can’t get that blitzed

l4blitzer

Might make the sermon that much more entertaining…

Patrick

I tend to go for Long Island Iced Tea myself.

vballretired

Good play by Stingley

bigfatdrunk

Holy kitten. This is like 2019 all over again.

vballretired

Could Reich be doing it again?!

l4blitzer

Not sure what Taylor was thinking on the catch and run there.

Patrick

Another timeout?

vballretired

Looks like a punt

bigfatdrunk

Huge mistake by Taylor.

Patrick

Must’ve been trying to draw them offsides. So it’s overtime.

bigfatdrunk

Neither of these teams deserve to win this game.

corydlg

Very typical Texans 4th quarter

[Texans do nothing with 12th possession. End of regulation: HOU 20 - IND 20]

vballretired

Texans receive

bigfatdrunk

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAH

vballretired

That’s head pounding you feel following that fourth quarter has been brought to you by Goody’s Hangover Powder. When a 17 point lead evaporates and you’ve had one too many jack and cokes you can turn to Goody’s.

l4blitzer

Ya know, I tend to joke about when the Texans would get their first tie. I would almost accept a tie here given how this game has gone. The dumbness from both teams almost demands this from the universe.

vballretired

Down goes Mills. Down goes Mills.

corydlg

Another out of bounds kick off

[Colts kick ball out of bounds; Texans 13th possession]

bigfatdrunk

More of that trademarked Mills accuracy.

Patrick

And dumb penalties. Can’t make it too easy.

vballretired

Inexperience at wide receiver….right

Patrick

And 3rd and 22 now…

vballretired

Saints pull one out

bigfatdrunk

Ultimately, here’s the deal: Davis Mills is not going to win you games.

vballretired

Down goes Mills again

l4blitzer

At this point, does Lovie feel like the team can better win with his defense?

vballretired

That was tremendous execution all the way around on that drive.

l4blitzer

…and you wonder why people picked Houston to finish with the best chance for the #1 pick in 2023.

MattRNot

This is one of the weirder games I’ve seen. And this comes from a guy who sat through last year’s games

uhh Joe

It’s the necks!

Levy

Are you kidding me!

vballretired

I’m having some Oiler flashbacks

Levy

That’s on Tytus. That’s egregious

[Colts 13th possession]

vballretired

Good play by Nelson And King

l4blitzer

If Ryan is going to beat us with his AARP legs, we really do deserve to lose this game.

uhh Joe

LMAO

vballretired

[KITTEN] first down

Patrick

Matt Ryan has to hate this. I mean he’s missing out on all you can eat Salisbury steak at the VFW for this game.

vballretired

[KITTEN] another fumble by Ryan. There’s a Ryan’s steakhouse somewhere in Indy

Patrick

That’s game.

bigfatdrunk

Here comes a missed FG!

vballretired

TD coming

bigfatdrunk

Is Ryan even trying to read the D? Eight in the box, and he went with the play.

Levy

This is crazy

Patrick

Again, he’s thinking of the Salisbury steak he’s missing out on and it’s distracting him.

vballretired

Kittens. Cleveland won.

bigfatdrunk

MISS IT clap clap clap MISS IT clap clap clap MISS IT clap clap clap. They aren’t kicking on 3rd????

Patrick

Jesus. Cincy do you want to win this game or not?

vballretired

Nice sack for Hughes on a stupid play call He gets the Shasta Imitation Soda player of the game award

MattRNot

That was a good ole fashioned old man juke off with Ryan and Hughes

bigfatdrunk — Today at 4:26 PM

LLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL

vballretired

No good, holy kittens

Patrick

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL This [KITTEN]ing game.

vballretired

That looked like one of my five iron shots

l4blitzer

Doth my hopes and dreams for a tie for the Texans still draw breath?

corydlg

Win this [KITTEN]ing game!!!

l4blitzer

Tie Texans Tie!!! Tie Texans Tie!!!

vballretired

It’s a one man offense. You can’t stop Burkhead …. Well you know the rest.

Patrick

Have you ever tried throwing a boomerang and it didn’t exactly work right? That was the Colts kick there.

uhh Joe

This game is so weird

Patrick

What the [KITTEN] is going on?

l4blitzer

This game HAS to end in a tie. It just has to…

corydlg

Center false start?!?!?

uhh Joe

Also idk if you guys would believe but the Bengals and Steelers are having like the exact same game

vballretired

No, it’s me on the seventh tee, “don’t slice it in the water. Don’t slice it in the water. Ah, kittens”

l4blitzer

You too?

[Texans working on 14th possession after Colts’ missed FG]

bigfatdrunk

That throw to Moore was pure luck. He wasn’t the intended WR.

vballretired

Timeout for some dumb reason

bigfatdrunk

Just imagine Lovie trying to open the bottle by turning it to the right, Patrick. LLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL

vballretired

Who didn’t see that coming?

bigfatdrunk

Burkhead CHUM!

l4blitzer

In pressure situations, you must do what you do best…for the Texans: CHUM!!!!

vballretired

That’s how you lose with your third best running back

Patrick

Insult to injury they put the BESFs game on instead

vballretired

Excuse me. Tie

l4blitzer

Tie Texans Tie!!! TIE TEXANS TIE!!

uhh Joe

I can’t believe

l4blitzer

It Happening!!! It Happening!!!!

corydlg

We should have won this [KITTEN]ing game

vballretired

Here comes the UCal band play

[Colts 14th possession]

bigfatdrunk

Mills ends with 6.5 yards/attempt. Even with the flea flicker. That’s pathetic.

vballretired

It’s a [KITTEN] tie. Kiss your sister everyone

[Texans log their first ever tie. HOU 20 - IND 20]

l4blitzer

The Texans get the Tie!!! The Texans get the Tie!!!

MattRNot

This game: Much ado about nothing

l4blitzer

Well, Lovie didn’t LOSE his first game as Texans’ coach…

corydlg

Yes he did, he gave away a win And played for the tie

vballretired

That’s going to mess with Indy come playoff time

Levy

We gave that away

l4blitzer

Well, sure, if you want to think that way, but what does the record say…

corydlg

Lol

Levy

Wow the Bengals just had an accidental fumblerooski play get called back

bigfatdrunk

Stabler rule. I was watching that game (Stabler) when it happened. It was marvelous!

vballretired

Silver linings playbook. You are up by 17 and they kick TWO out of bounds. They miss a kick to give you another chance. Kittens

l4blitzer

See, this game was fated to end in a tie.

uhh Joe

One of the weirdest games I’ve ever seen

Game Balls:

Let’s see. I suppose you could go with Jerry Hughes and OJ Howard for on-field performances. Yet, I feel that all of us who witnessed this moment of historic glory are all worthy of game balls. The cosmic stupidity of this game just begged for the universe to reach down and declare that neither side was better or worse than the other. Perhaps one of the few moments of universal balance to found in this era.

Those that Need to Run Extra Laps After the Game:

Whatever collective brainpower that oversaw the offensive execution of the Texans in the 4th quarter. While I enjoyed the end result of the 1st tie in franchise history, there was some serious buffonery going on for the Texans in the 4th. It is probably a collective foul-up, and Houston is not a stranger to blown leads, but a 17 point lead gagged away in the 4th quarter, even against the Colts, and even with this Texans’ roster?

There you have it folks. The first tie in franchise history, and the first ‘Dog of the season. Your 1st place Texans (yes, you read that right, the Texans are atop the AFC South) will dance with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos next week. Until then...