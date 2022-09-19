HOTD Week 2: Houston @ Denver...What did We Watch and Why Did We Watch It?

How’s everyone doing? Anyone with ill effects from watching the Texans/Broncos tilt? I would hope those have passed. Generally, the idea behind pro football is for the American public to have some late summer/fall/winter entertainment on a Sunday before having to reset for the coming work week.
I guess what transpired on the field in Denver could be thought of as entertaining, sort of in the way that a dance fight between two drunks would be entertaining. No quality actions or movements, but enough stupidity and blunders that you just can’t look away. The game got so bad and stupid that even the Denver home crowd, usually one of the most loyal and passionate, turned on the home team, even while the home team was winning. That takes some serious skill to foul up that badly, while winning, for those fans to do that.
No doubt those of you with the constitutions strong enough to watch/listen/track the game had your own opinions/commentary. For those of you wanted to compare notes, we offer the thoughts and viewpoints of the Masthead for this Week 2 matchup. In the finest HOTD tradition, all swear words have been replaced with KITTEN, to try to make this suitable for reading by those actually working in the physical office once again. For the remote workers, this could maybe help mitigate any issues if your family saw you reading this (unless they questioned you about your fandom, which I am afraid, you are on your own there).
With that, on to the ‘Dog:
Patrick
Kenyon Green getting his first start later today.
vballretired
Awesome. Maybe Quessenberry ranks higher than 32nd at center.
Patrick
First Long Island of the season. Cheers y’all.
Patrick
FIGHT IN THE SAINTS/BUCS GAME!!!!
vballretired
We are watching
On our phone
Remember I live with a Saints fan
Patrick
This makes me so happy.
Same here.
vballretired
Why is Lattimore ejected?
Patrick
He pushed back I think.
Other than that I have no idea.
Watching the Colts/Jags game is only making me angrier that we gave up a tie to the Colts.
vballretired
I figure the Jags can’t help but be better though. All those draft picks, free agents, and actual coaches.
Patrick
Guess the NFL decided Brady needed some extra assistance after all.
vballretired
Always
Levy
Also please take care of any colts friends and family. They are down bad
vballretired
Good thing I don’t know any
Levy
These Commanders uniforms are sick dude. I think the Giants should copy them
Patrick
I didn’t realize they were any different from their old [POTATOES] jerseys.
Okay, show time. And time for another Long Island iced tea.
l4blitzer
Can we make history and go for back-to-back ties?
Patrick
That would be so awesome.
Just franchise record after franchise record after all these years.
l4blitzer
Gotta have something to motivate
[Texans 1st Possession]
Patrick
And we’re off to a flying stop.
vballretired
We have universally decided to take a church pill
Patrick
Church pill?
vballretired
Skipping
Patrick
Wise decision.
vballretired
I see the run defense is right back on track
[Denver 1st possession]
Patrick
What did Stingley do?
vballretired
I see DL and linebacker high up on our draft priority list
l4blitzer
Welcome to the NFL, Stingley…[where] the road calls not as favorable
vballretired
Yeah, it was questionable
Patrick
Man, I hate facing Denver in Denver. Not because they’re that much harder, but the fans have that dumb[KITTEN] “in-comp-LETE” chant and with Davis Mills they’re gonna wear their voices out.
vballretired
Drop gives us fourth down
Patrick
I guess now we get to find out if Denver is better than what they showed on MNF.
Levy
[KITTEN] Trey Lance carted off. Not a good look over here
vballretired
Who is going Matt Ruhle as the first coach fired?
Patrick
Frank Reich might be trying to speedrun the “first coach fired” challenge after that game in Indy.
[Texans 2nd possession]
vballretired
So Frank (insert last name here) going three to two in Vegas?
Lance is my fantasy backup in one league. That figures.
Patrick
Just realized when you combine Frank Reich’s first and last name you get the German word for France, which fits given how many points his team has surrendered.
vballretired
Yeah but he never surrenders
l4blitzer
Oof, Ravens blow it against the Dolphins….
Patrick
LOL, that game was surprisingly fun to watch.
vballretired
QB controversy in Dallas?
Patrick
What the hell was that Mills?
vballretired
Man this team needs a new plan on third and short
Patrick
New implies they had a plan to begin with.
l4blitzer
Ah, Denver may have dodged a face mask call, as per the commentators. This would be in line with all the studies that say that one measurable advantage for home field is in the favorability of calls
[Denver 2nd possession]
Patrick
I would not blink if that were true. Just kind of wish Houston would get that same kind of home cooking.
vballretired
In all seriousness, this is three different OL coaches and two different OCs not counting OBrien calling plays himself. Something ain’t working beyond the schemes.
Patrick
Seeing Russell Wilson in Broncos colors still feels unnatural.
But Pep Hamilton was supposed to save us all with his innovative 37 tight end offense system.
l4blitzer
A 1st and 1? Ok then…
vballretired
That’s what happens when you become so beaten down by a bad regime. Any new person feels like a savior.
Patrick
Oh goody, yet another NYPD-based TV show.
l4blitzer
Why not?
vballretired
Horrible call on Stingley
Patrick
Because there’s like 30 of them now.
vballretired
Not a good sequence there for Stingley
Patrick
Well this game’s over.
And someone brought their dog to BWW.
vballretired
I just want to hear Richard Kind say “I don’t know” over and over.
Emotional support?
Patrick
Him and Richard Karn both, that would be nice.
vballretired
Emotional support?
l4blitzer
(Replying to vball) It is football
vballretired
Better play by Stingley. He’s going to be good. Needs a little better luck with the calls
Patrick
I think if he becomes a household name the way JJ was, he’ll start getting those calls.
vballretired
We have a rot/lab mix. I always figured if we gave him sunglasses and a cane then we could call him a seeing eye dog
l4blitzer
Denver wasted that goal line sequence
vballretired
Or throw just a generic vest on him and call it good
Yeah, with our DL not running it at least once is criminal
[Denver 20 yard FG. DEN 3-HOU 0 5:33 1st Qtr]
Patrick
Pretty wretched once the Broncos got into the red zone.
vballretired
Maybe Hackett needs to hire an OC
There’s a run there by Pierce
[Texans 3rd possession]
l4blitzer
First down runs of 10+ yards will help avoid the short yardage issues
vballretired
That actually looked like a well schemed play to Brown there.
Oh good lord it’s Driskel
Patrick
WHAT THE [KITTEN] ARE THEY DOING?!
vballretired
I thought that was kittens
Patrick
STOP TRYING TO MAKE JEFF DRISKEL HAPPEN.
Levy
Look at us moving the ball
Idk what they are doing lmao
Davis Mills looks yikes
l4blitzer
I see Mills’ passing is picking up right where it left off last week
Levy
Apple is probably spending $100m this weekend
vballretired
Denver being Denver. Maybe the Lovie Smith “let them stub their toe” plan could be a formula to avoid sucking.
Alright, it’s tied
l4blitzer
I guess the Texans make other teams make the stupid moves
[HOU 40 yd FG…avoiding the shutout. HOU 3- DEN 3 2:23 1st Qtr]
vballretired
This is still the first quarter? [KITTEN] this game is dragging.
Patrick
l4blitzer
He is inevitable
[Denver 3rd possession]
vballretired
He’s Taysom Hill without the arm strength, accuracy, speed, or athleticism.
Ouch, another dropped pass negated by defensive holding
l4blitzer
Apparently today was free flag day for the Texans
vballretired
And I realize Hill isn’t particularly accurate. That’s how inaccurate Driscoll is.
[End of 1st quarter; Texans 3- Denver 3. Another tie is still in play]
vballretired
Mathematically at least
Levy
This game feels slow
vballretired
What does it say when Russell Wilson is having a historically bad day and they are still outperforming our offense?
Patrick
It says our offense is living up to its potential.
vballretired
Up is charitable
Levy
What’s Lovie upset about?
vballretired
That he has to sit there and watch this
Patrick
Hey, he didn’t have to take the job. He knew that he’d have to watch this when he signed on the bottom line.
l4blitzer
Is Denver mayhaps a little bit hungover from the Seattle debacle?
[Texans 4rd possession]
vballretired
It’s the immovable object against the irresistible force
Patrick
I’m not entirely convinced that Denver is actually any good this year.
l4blitzer
Ah, so Houston just brings out the suck in everyone…sounds about right.
vballretired
Outside of Wilson are any of those skill position players actually proven to be good? They sure talk about them like they are.
l4blitzer
In theory, they should have big time explosive players at WR, but they can’t seem to stay healthy.
vballretired
First catch by Howard that’s not a touchdown
bigfatdrunk
Is Davis Mills our Lord and Savior yet?
Oh.
vballretired
I love watching Pierce run
Patrick
I think you mean Jeff Driskel, BFD.
Levy
Wow 49ers with Jimmy are up 20-0
l4blitzer
Guess we can put to bed the slogan for Howard that “all he does is catch TDs”
vballretired
These four yard passes are the kind that only franchise quarterbacks make
Levy
News: Pierce runs hard
vballretired
Nice play to Cooks
Patrick
We’ll bury it right next to the “Glover Quin doesn’t allow TDs” slogan.
l4blitzer
Only on Hail Marys
Patrick
[DURGA][KITTEN]
vballretired
Of course
Patrick
Davis Mills....ran...?
FWIW, of course.
vballretired
Another four yarder there to Burkhead
Levy
Holding
l4blitzer
Think of Mills running like a giraffe galloping along the Serengeti.
vballretired
Driskel on third and long
Levy
K so like 2 plays
Patrick
Third and 16 and they’re about to run the Driskel option. Oooookay, gang.
Levy
[WTK] is this Driskel offense ?
vballretired
So if Mills throws four yards to Burkhead then how about repeating that on 3rd and 16
Patrick
STOP THE COUNT! STOP THE COUNT!
l4blitzer
No, Denver would be expecting it. We throw in the element of surprise with Driscoll…he ain’t gonna run for 17 yards…maybe.
vballretired
Driskel must be a franchise QB. Both he and Mills successfully completed the same pass
Levy
News: we have no red zone offense
[Texans add a 44 yard FG: HOU 6 - DEN 3 7:20 2nd Qtr]
uhh Joe
When Davis mills is outplaying Russell Wilson >>>
vballretired
But is he really?
Patrick
KUBES!
l4blitzer
More like Wilson is sucking more than Davis Mills. Neither is in the vicinity of “mediocre”
uhh Joe
Idk really but 3 completions in the first like 20+ minutes of the game is very rough
That’s usually a sign of disaster
I wouldn’t call Davis mills a disaster in this game yet
Patrick
I know we’re only one and a half(ish) games into the season but I’m starting to feel like Nathaniel Hackett has that BOB in him.
vballretired
Yeah, I wouldn’t say outplaying is how I’d characterize that
uhh Joe
I would!
l4blitzer
Apparently Kingsbury from Arizona has entered the chat for “First NFL coach to get sacked”
Patrick
I think the word they use to characterize this game is a “struggle[KITTEN].”
[Denver 4th possession]
vballretired
I’d say Wilson sucks more. However, I’ve counted at least three or four drops
l4blitzer
Is the altitude drying out the tackiness on the football gloves? Surely that should be accounted for in a football mad city like Denver
vballretired
This is tough to watch
l4blitzer
BTW: Astros’ magic number to clinch the division is down to 2, so some positive news for H-town sports.
Patrick
Woohoo!
vballretired
Framber breaks ML record for consecutive quality starts
Patrick
I watched the Saints and Bucs which was 3-0 going into the third quarter. This already has more scoring.
l4blitzer
Yeah, but Saints/Bucs had the luxury of a major donnybrook. Not sure I am going to see that…unless the Denver fans go ape[Kitten] on the performance of their team.
If only my wedges could be like that last Denver punt….
Patrick
Yeah, but that fight didn’t even happen until the fourth quarter, I think.
Wedges?
vballretired
Maybe their DC goes Buddy Ryan on Hackett
[Houston 5th possession]
Patrick
Hey look! A running back capable of running more than three yards for the Texans!
That’s novel!
l4blitzer
Golf wedges….sand wedge/pitching wedge…I usually just blade them and overshoot the green by 30 yards.
Patrick
Oh, duh.
l4blitzer
No worries.
Patrick
Hey, we might get that fight yet, guys.
6 penalties for 77 yards. Yuck.
And we’re not even at the half.
LOLOLOLOL
l4blitzer
I blame the Southern Oklahoma Cowboys for corrupting us…it spread to the South
vballretired
BTW, does any site track three and outs? I don’t know why I’m asking. It’s not related to anything we are watching obviously
Patrick
If there is I’m not aware of it, but it wouldn’t surprise me if one exists.
l4blitzer
I’m sure Elias and all the other fancy statistical sites do…but it will cost more than a few inflation-adjusted pennies to access.
[Denver 5th possession]
Patrick
Oh bull[KITTEN], that penalty.
vballretired
Yeah, again just more an academic question. It’s not like the Texans offense does that a lot.
Patrick
Okay, fine, whatever.
What, three and out? I thought that was part of the game plan.
vballretired
This game is fugly
Patrick
Oh [DURGA], what now?
l4blitzer
Denver doesn’t want to feel left out of the flag party.
vballretired
I will do an article at some point on rushing yards for and against differential
Patrick
If this Texans game was my dog, I’d shave its [KITTEN] and teach it to walk backwards.
l4blitzer
My cat would try to bury this half
vballretired
I’d put whiskey in his bowl
l4blitzer
Ok, Denver should probably not bother passing. Just run the ball…consistently.
[Two minute warning]
vballretired
I guess that tracks based on a 3:25 start but the last 1:20 feels like four hours.
l4blitzer
And you wonder why people think time is relative….
Patrick
This game does feel like a big ball of wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey stuff.
vballretired
Has any team ever had back to back ties at any level?
l4blitzer
Houston did back in 1969
Patrick
I feel like back to back has hapepned before, but never to start the season.
Aw [KITTEN], they woke him up.
l4blitzer
When the Oilers were in Houston, but it was not at the start of the season
Patrick
Which one of you woke up Russell Wilson?
l4blitzer
Ciara
vballretired
Here comes the red zone efficiency we expect from Denver
Patrick
Good answer.
vballretired
I’m not up on all my stats. Is zero percent TDs inside the red zone good?
Did Tim Kelly go to Denver?
l4blitzer
Wow…Denver knows they are playing the Texans, right? They have Russell Wilson at QB, right?
vballretired
Just run the [KITTEN] ball
[Denver with another 20 yd FG. HOU 6 - DEN 6; 0:20 in 2nd Qtr]
l4blitzer
Falcons are trailing a game 28-3. Probably means nothing.
[Halftime]
vballretired
Hmmmmm
Halftime Reactions to a Game that Makes You Question Your Life Choices
vballretired
The ultimate Rorscarch test on both sides. Is it good defense or really bad offense? Both teams seem to be able to run it. Maybe they should do that more.
l4blitzer
Time to see if Hackett can deliver that halftime speech that will rip a new orifice in all of his players. There is no reason Denver should be tied 6-6 with Houston. Don’t know if Houston can keep this game ugly and lower scoring, but if they do, it benefits them more than the Broncos.
Patrick
Michael Jackson is back from the dead and just picked off the 49ers for six.
I’m going to keep saying Nathaniel Hackett is Bill O’Brien 2.0 until he proves me otherwise.
Because it amuses me.
vballretired
Not looking good for anyone that bet the over.
bigfatdrunk
Is Davis Mills our Lord and Savior yet?
l4blitzer
You meant to say Jeff Driskel, right?
bigfatdrunk
LOL!
Don’t you mean Jeff Spicoli?
Patrick
Jeff Driscoli
Halftime over.
[Second Half: Denver 6th possession]
l4blitzer
MOAR laundry….just what this games needs
Patrick
We got the ball? WE GOT THE BALL! This three and out will be phenomenal.
[HOU with the INT, HOU 7th possession]
Jeremy
the defense is actually really good
makes this team watchable imo
Patrick
Patrick Surtain and Jerry Jeudy are done for the day.
Per Aaron Wilson.
Oooooooooooooooooh, that was sexy Dameon Pierce.
l4blitzer
So Denver is trying to make this game even more boring. Good to hear about the violent running of Pierce
“Let’s ride that horse for a long while.” Andre Ware on Pierce…Ware speaks truth
Patrick
Go for it you coward.
bigfatdrunk
Mills is so. Freaking. Mediocre.
l4blitzer
Once again, Pierce validates all of our misplaced hype, hope and dreams
Patrick
I think the Broncos are trying to make things harder for themselves.
vballretired
Nice throw by Mills.
bigfatdrunk
Wide open Cooks, and he missed him by six feet.
Patrick
GLORY TO ALL FIELD GOAL OFFENSE!
vballretired
Hey, I just had an idea: stop doing sudden death and just have a kick off between place kickers….oh, that’s already happening. Never mind. Carry on.
[Fairbairn with a 3-RBI double, er, 24 yd FG. HOU 9 - DEN 6; 8:33 3rd Qtr]
bigfatdrunk
HAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAH pathetic.
vballretired
So, let’s see. Both teams more or less run at will but can’t seem to figure that out, so they let two QBs having bad days stall out their offenses.
l4blitzer
Only if they execute the classic drop kick style
vballretired
What if they go Jan Stenerud and go old straight back style?
l4blitzer
I thought that Jan was the one that brought us the soccer-style. Mosley, the only kicker to ever win MVP, did it the classic straight-ahead way.
[Second Half: Denver 7th Possession]
Patrick
[KITTEN], who’s hurt?
l4blitzer
Pierre-Louis
vballretired
I mix up my old kickers. Was Dempsey straight ahead?
l4blitzer
Another week, another job opening. This time at Arizona State
Yes, Dempsey was a straight-ahead kicker.
bigfatdrunk
Dempsey was a toe kicker, yes. He’s easy to remember because his right foot didn’t have no toesies.
Patrick
Oh [DURGA], that just means we might hire Herm Edwards when Lovie Smith wears out his welcome.
l4blitzer
Parlayed that into a 63 yarder, if I remember correctly
Levy
Hahah
Patrick
I had enough of him as a HC when I was a Jets fan.
vballretired
But Herm plays to win the game
Second best coaching rant ever
l4blitzer
After anything from Jim Mora, right?
vballretired
Nope. “I’m a man. I’m 40” was comedy gold
l4blitzer
Ah yes…the mantra for every middle aged man from that day forth
Patrick
That was all I could think of when I turned 40 last year.
vballretired
Ah 40, the memories
l4blitzer
For me, it was a mix of that and the old SNL sketch of “Middle Aged Man…”
Patrick
Oh no, I think Stingley’s hurt.
vballretired
As an aside, let’s take a moment to appreciate how horrible this game is that we are resorting to talking about 1990s SNL sketches
Patrick
Honestly, I’m surprised it took this long for non-game tangents to start.
l4blitzer
That would really apply for the last two seasons for this team, but your logic is sound
vballretired
I’ve only been in here this season but I’m sure Culley was good for a few laughs.
l4blitzer
Interviews yes. In game decisions, no.
bigfatdrunk
The only thing this game is missing from a Texans standpoint is that this game is so BOB.
vballretired
I wonder if there’d be a market for a mystery science theatre 3000 treatment of these games.
Patrick
And BOB is on the Broncos’ sideline.
bigfatdrunk
That was an absolutely BOB playcall LOLOLOLOLOL!
vballretired
Hahahahahagagahahafa
Patrick
A long way back, I remember the Seahawks played the Browns and the score was almost identical to this. And it was the worst game I’d ever seen, like objectively.
bigfatdrunk
And not going for it LOLOLOLOL!
vballretired
Cue the Benny Hill music
l4blitzer
Yep, this game needs some Yakety Sax
Levy
That was a weird call
bigfatdrunk
We’ve replaced Hackett with BOB. Let’s see if anybody notices.
vballretired
Have Hackett wear his pants around his ankles and be chased by his DC
l4blitzer
Bold strategy by Denver to take the 5 yard penalty. Let’s see if it works, Cotton
Patrick
And a whole bunch of linemen in skimpy outfits or some [KITTEN] chasing him around.
Or he’s chasing them around.
Either works.
vballretired
Mills on the keeper. Their bread and butter play.
Levy
If anyone cares, there’s no scorigami so far
[Denver inexplicably punts and screws this up royally. Houston 8th possession]
Patrick
Three and out. The most comfortable ending for a Texans drive.
Patrick
How is there still another quarter of this?
vballretired
By the way, anyone calling Mills the franchise quarterback better erase any footage of this effort.
l4blitzer
BLASPHEMY!!!!
vballretired
Need one of those Men in Black memory doodads
bigfatdrunk — Today at 6:44 PM
So far in seven quarters, Mills has led two TD drives. The Broncos, btw, have a terrible defense.
vballretired — Today at 6:44 PM
Of course, we weren’t the ones that paid Russ 200+
[Denver 9th possession]
bigfatdrunk
DJ Reader eating souls for Cincy.
vballretired
That’s quite the image there
Patrick
Remember when we couldn’t afford to keep him but somehow had enough money for Eric Murray and David Johnson?
vballretired
This game is like watching two people in scooters collide outside Wal-Mart
l4blitzer
That would be more exciting, actually
vballretired
But about as stupid
bigfatdrunk
GO FALCONS!!!
Patrick
Marcia Gay Harden trying to make a second CBS drama work.
[End of the 3rd quarter. HOU 9 - DEN 6…why are we watching this again?]
Patrick
Because we are stupid people who make bad life decisions.
vballretired
I think there’s a Rizzoli and Isles marathon on CW
l4blitzer
Well, yes, but we don’t like to be openly reminded of this…
vballretired
Sutton was lost
Patrick
LOL.
vballretired
The loser of this game should get two losses in the loss column
Levy
How does that happen
Unbearable
Patrick
Broncos: Woooo! We won, we won! NFL: True, but you barely beat the Texans so we’re only gonna give you half credit.
l4blitzer
Ah yes, the 4th Quarter, when the Texans realize that they aren’t that good.
vballretired
That’s how you score. Don’t wait until you’re inside the 20. That’s death.
Patrick
This is the moment in the cartoon where the coyote realizes he’s no longer running on solid ground and what that means for him.
bigfatdrunk
And the Texans just swallowed the TNT.
vballretired
Why he didn’t sue Acme I’ll never know
l4blitzer
Concussed after all the TNT mishaps. Didn’t know any better
Patrick
::Broncos fans hooting and cheering in the bar, dancing:: Me (hands cupped around mouth): WHAT THE [KITTEN] TOOK Y’ALL SO LONG, YOU SHOULD’VE BEEN KICKING OUR [KITTEN]ES HOURS AGO!
[Russell Wilson realized that he is a good QB. 22 yard TD to Saubert. DEN 13 - HOU 9]
vballretired
Our goal? 17-0 against the spread
Patrick
They’re falling apart in the fourth quarter again.
UN-WIN-FEATED ::CLAPCLAPCLAPCLAPCLAP:: UN-WIN-FEATED!
TEXANS 10th POSSESSION
vballretired
Holy cow a downfield pass!
Patrick
Good catch by Collins there.
vballretired
Elite accuracy on that pass to Jordan (high and wide)
Patrick
Bless Denver’s heart, they’re trying to make us think we have a chance.
vballretired
What’s that one in a million talk?
bigfatdrunk
RZC is showing trash time vs. the Texans game, and who can blame them?
vballretired
Mills sacked
Patrick
That tracks.
uhh Joe
Well
That’s how it goes
Gotta say he’s really good at negative plays on 3rd down
vballretired
Hahahahahagah, no punt returner. Denver calls timeout
Patrick
Jesus, even BOB knew to put a punt returner out there.
bigfatdrunk
Hackett seems to be completely incompetent.
uhh Joe
The thing is it can’t be just Hackett though
Like this is full team dysfunction
bigfatdrunk
Eh, true.
uhh Joe
Which is even worse
vballretired
I’ve seen bad games. I remember the 3-0 snow plow game. I’ve never seen two teams this incompetent in the same game at the same time.
At least last week we traded incompetence so we both didn’t suck at the same time
Patrick
I think the last time I saw a game this bad was 2008, but at least this game has a touchdown in it.
bigfatdrunk
Marcus Mariota just ended the game the way only Mariota can.
Patrick
[KITTEN]ting himself?
[Denver 11th Possession]
vballretired
Holy kittens that’s hilarious
Patrick
Greenard with the sick sack.
And now the Broncos are out of timeouts.
corydlg
The crowd reactions are great
Patrick
NO I DON’T WANT THIS GAME ON THE BIG SCREEN! TAKE IT OFF IMMEDIATELY!
vballretired
Let’s chip in and get the BR radio guys a beer a piece for having to recap this thing on air.
Patrick
Hey if we’re doing that, I have to write the recap and I will accept nothing less than Scaphism imperial stout from Nightmare Brewing for my efforts.
vballretired
I’m good for it
Just let me know when you’re in town
Or if one of us goes on this week we can have a beer too
Patrick
The Broncos were 10 point favorites today and they’re only now about to cover. We’re either that bad or the Broncos are that...good?
Levy
this drive is demoralizing
we really cant stop them
we are getting pounded
vballretired
The let’s let them stop themselves plan seems to have hit a snag
That play has got to be run on continuous loop in Denver this week
Technically there’s a chance
So who gets credit for that “sack”?
Levy
even so - this browns team is tragic
LMAO the crowd yelling out the play clock is hilarious
l4blitzer
MOAR flags…that kinda game
vballretired
I love them talking up the drama
[McManus with a 50 yd FG; DEN 16-HOU 9]
vballretired
Hey, nice catch for Collins. He’s had a nice game.
Patrick
4 for 58 yards, yeah, solid outing.
[Texans 12th Possession]
vballretired
Hahahahahahahahahaha
Howard with a horrible block
bigfatdrunk
That time of game when I am supposed to get excited about Mills’ trash time play, I guess. Yes, I realize we are still in it, but it’s the only time he pushes the ball.
Levy
where the [KITTEN] have these throws been
oof Tytus Howard that looks horrific
l4blitzer
Texans increasing the degree of difficulty on this drive.
vballretired
Are they purposefully restraining him or is this who he is? Seriously asking here
[2 min warning]
vballretired
We can’t call him great just because he has 0 INTs
Patrick
Kenneth, you cracked it. Davis Mills is a less athletic Eli Manning.
vballretired
Check down Charlie
Patrick
If we somehow force overtime for a second time I am going to laugh myself to death.
l4blitzer
…and imagine if we tie it
vballretired
Nope
Patrick
Well, that’s that.
uhh Joe
Welp
vballretired — Today at 7:22 PM
We do have three timeouts
[Denver 13th possession]
bigfatdrunk
Mills: 5.2 YPA.
Against a kitteny defense, I should add.
uhh Joe
Yeah that was pretty terrible
Not the 350 and 3TDs game I was hoping for
In fact it was about as far as that as possible
vballretired
Hackett is the luckiest coach in history
Patrick
Wow, 13 penalties for the Broncos and they’re still going to win.
vballretired
Plus horrible clock management
l4blitzer
Amusing that you can hear the crowd singing Bon Jovi in unison. One of the few amusing things about this matchup
uhh Joe
Also the Colts’ tie doesn’t look nearly as favorable now that they got killed by the Jaguars
vballretired
And they lost the turnover battle
[Texans 14th Possession]
Patrick
Looks like we got one last possession. Taking all bets, how do the Texans blow it?
l4blitzer
5:4 that it is 4 straight incompletions from Mills
uhh Joe
I swear if he takes another embarrassing sack I’m gonna have to retire as a Davis Mills defender
Levy
this drive will be freaking critical
Patrick
How about giving Driskel a carry? ::kills myself::
l4blitzer
Doth thou disparage the Wild Jeff?
Patrick
Whenever I can.
bigfatdrunk
Thank Durga for Davis Mills.
vballretired
This is just sad. You can kiss that 5.2 YPA goodbye
Levy
this is not going well
Patrick
Outstanding throw there, Mills.
l4blitzer
Raiders letting the Fightin’ Kingsburys stay alive for another series
bigfatdrunk
OMD, he’s missing guys by furlongs at this point!
Levy
welp that was awful
[Denver 14th Possession]
bigfatdrunk
4.6 YPA!
Levy
like. that didn’t even get started
l4blitzer
Sad to see Houston waste the 9 RBI effort by Fairbairn
Patrick
Oh thank [DURGA] that’s over.
[Final: HOU 9 - DEN 16] Houston now a half game back of division leading Jacksonville…yes, Division leading Jacksonville.
uhh Joe
That was embarrassing
Patrick
And yet a wholly expected outcome
uhh Joe
Davis Mills looked like Ben Dinuccci out there today
vballretired
OT for Raiders and Cards
[Editor’s Note: Somehow, the Raiders derped in OT and the Cardinals saved Kingsbury’s job with the come-from-behind-win].
GAME BALL(S): For the Texans, probably the only one who won’t need to run any extra laps after practice would be Ka’imi Fairbairn, who put up all of the Texans’ points, giving them the lead after 3 quarters. A shout out to the Denver Broncos’ fans, who took trolling their struggling team to a new level by counting down the play-clock, seeing as how the Denver coaching staff was having trouble with that rather minor detail.
GETS TO CARRY THE DIRTY LAUNDRY BAGS TO THE BUS: This time, the Texans only blew a 3-point 4th quarter lead. That being said, David Mills once again could not deliver for the Texans in the 4th. Yes, it was on the road needing a TD facing off against one the toughest home crowds out there, but 6-13 for 81 yards and 2 sacks is not going to get it done. Granted, the offense writ large struggled (how badly: The Astros outscored the Texans 11-9), but for a guy trying to keep his place as the starting QB beyond this season, this type of performance does not help. If Mills wants to remain the guy for this team, he has to deliver better late game performances than he has thus far in 2022.
