Houston Texans Coaching News: Jonathan Gannon Interviewed

Add another one to the list. Brian Flores, Hines Ward, Joe Lombardi, and now, Jonathan Gannon.

Texans interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon today, per a league source. He also has interviews with the Broncos and Vikings — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 18, 2022

As the tweet above mentions, Gannon will also interview with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings.

Gannon is the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive coordinator. He led a good defense composed of a stellar front four pass rush, zero linebackers, and an empty secondary. Similar to San Francisco, the Eagles’ defense is all about their front four. Everything stems from there.

Of course, the Eagles were just destroyed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs. The Bucs stalled Philly’s front four with an elite offensive line and quick-passed their way down the field. But one game should not be the end of the discussion for a head coaching candidate, and Gannon has been rewarded with an interview for the Texans’ head coaching job. Houston requested an interview yesterday with Gannon yesterday and will reportedly meet with him this morning.

This is Interview No. 4 for Houston. Get prepared for the Texans to interview Jerod Mayo, Josh McDaniels, and Matt Patricia (I’m probably joking about that last one) as they continue to search for their next head coach.