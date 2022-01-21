 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans Coaching News: Texans Pursuing Second Interview With Jonathan Gannon

The Eagles’ defensive coordinator is reportedly in high demand. Could he be the next head coach in Houston?

NFL: DEC 26 Giants at Eagles Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your Houston Texans have interviewed five gentlemen for their head coaching vacancy thus far.

The Texans have also requested a sit-down with Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell that’s expected to come to fruition this weekend.

Whether Houston interviews any additional candidates beyond that list and O’Connell, I do not know. I hope San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel gets a look, but I don’t get to make that decision.

We do know, however, that current Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon impressed enough in his initial meeting with Nick Caserio & Co. to merit the organization pursuing a second interview.

Gannon seems to have left every team he’s spoken with wanting more.

Will Jonathan Gannon be the next head coach of the Houston Texans? If he’s as hot a commodity as the tweets above indicate, would he want the Texans job over the other ones he’s under consideration for?

