Houston Texans Coaching News: Texans Pursuing Second Interview With Jonathan Gannon

Your Houston Texans have interviewed five gentlemen for their head coaching vacancy thus far.

So far, the Texans have interviewed:



— Brian Flores

— Joe Lombardi

— Hines Ward

— Jonathan Gannon

— Josh McCown — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) January 21, 2022

The Texans have also requested a sit-down with Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell that’s expected to come to fruition this weekend.

Texans still expected to interview Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell before playoff game against defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, per league sources. He would follow interviews with Josh McCown, Jonathan Gannon, Hines Ward, Joe Lombardi and Brian Flores — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 21, 2022

Whether Houston interviews any additional candidates beyond that list and O’Connell, I do not know. I hope San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel gets a look, but I don’t get to make that decision.

The great Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) joined 49ers OC Mike McDaniel’s press conference today to ask a question.



McDaniel’s response: “Who!? Mike Jones!” pic.twitter.com/0QcPSjWPrx — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 19, 2022

We do know, however, that current Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon impressed enough in his initial meeting with Nick Caserio & Co. to merit the organization pursuing a second interview.

Source: Houston Texans working to set up second head coaching interview with Cleveland native and Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon. Texans GM Nick Caserio and Gannon are both John Carroll University alums. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) January 22, 2022

Gannon seems to have left every team he’s spoken with wanting more.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has made extremely strong impression on the Texans with league sources saying Gannon 'knocked it out of the park' in interviews with them, Broncos and Vikings. Very well-prepared, per sources. Regarded as very strong contender — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 22, 2022

Jonathan Gannon a significantly hotter name than Twitter is giving credit for. #Texans #Broncos — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 22, 2022

More than one organization blown away in interviews with Gannon.



Wouldn't be surprised if first HC hired this cycle. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 22, 2022

Will Jonathan Gannon be the next head coach of the Houston Texans? If he’s as hot a commodity as the tweets above indicate, would he want the Texans job over the other ones he’s under consideration for?