Devin Singletary signs with Giants, leaving Texans with RB needs

Devin Singletary has a new home, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Giants and #Texans RB Devin “Motor” Singletary have reached an agreement for him to go to NYG, per source. After a career-high 898 yards.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on the contract details for Singletary.

Compensation update: Giants are giving former Texans RB Devin Singletary a 3-year, $16.5 million deal worth up to $19.5 million, per source.

Singletary signed a one-year “prove it” deal with the Texans last season and ultimately took the starting job away from second-year pro Dameon Pierce. He recorded a career-high 898 yards and earned a lot of interest in free agency because of it.

After the New York Giants lost Saquon Barkley in free agency to the Philadelphia Eagles, they respond by adding Singletary, who reunites with head coach Brian Daboll, his offensive coordinator during his time with the Buffalo Bills.