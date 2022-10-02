Chargers vs. Texans Week 4 Inactives: Keenan Allen OUT, But Who Else Sits?

With kickoff between the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.

For the Chargers, the most notable name sitting is wide receiver Keenan Allen, who is out today with a hamstring injury. It’s the third straight missed game for Allen.

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

TE Donald Parham (hamstring)

DL Otito Ogbonnia

QB Easton Stick

RB Isaiah Spiller

S J.T. Woods

For the Texans, injuries have knocked out a couple of would-be contributors for Sunday. Brevin Jordan sits out for the second straight week, while Pharaoh Brown is also taking a seat with injuries piling up. Rookies Austin Deculus is also dealing with injuries, so we won’t see him today. Defensive end Demone Harris, defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour and linebacker Jake Hansen round out those in street clothes today.

TE Pharaoh Brown (hip, shoulder)

OT Austin Deculus (ankle)

TE Brevin Jordan (ankle)

CB Isaac Yiadom (thigh)

LB Jake Hansen

DT Michael Dwumfour

DE Demone Harris

The Chargers and Texans kick off at 12 noon.