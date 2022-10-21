Texans vs. Raiders Injury Report: Leading Receiver Participates Fully In Practice

The Houston Texans will be playing the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas this Sunday. Both teams are coming off a bye week and will be hungry to try and turn their season around.

The Texans are coming off a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Raiders are coming off a loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here is a look at the Houston Texans Thursday injury report:

Did Not Participate:

OT Austin Deculus (Ankle)

DE Jonathan Greenard (Calf)

Full Participation:

WR Nico Collins (Achilles / Wrist)

DE Jerry Hughes (Knee)

TE Brevin Jordan (Ankle)

WR Chris Moore (Hip)

DT Maliek Collins (Knee)

It is a good sign to see wide receivers Nico Collins and Chris Moore as full participants, along with tight end Brevin Jordan. Defensive end Jerry Hughes and defensive tackle Maliek Collins will be good to go as well.

The Houston Texans are on the healthier side coming off their bye week and will look to upset the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas.