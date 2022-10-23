Texans vs. Raiders Week 7 Inactives: Darren Waller In or Out?

With kickoff between the Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.

For the Texans, defensive end Jonathan Greenard was placed on Injured Reserve (IR), so he doesn’t appear on the inactive list today. Rookie Austin Deculus is dealing with injuries, so we won’t see him today. Defensive end Demone Harris, defensive back Isaac Yiadom, linebacker Jake Hansen and wide receiver Tyler Johnson round out those in street clothes today.

Here’s a look at the Texans inactives:

WR Tyler Johnson

DB Isaac Yiadom

LB Jake Hansen

OL Austin Deculus

DL Demone Harris

For the Raiders, wide receivers Mack Hollins and Hunter Renfrow are active after dealing with injuries throughout the week. They’ll look to fill the void from tight end Darren Waller, who is out today.

Here’s a look at the Raiders inactives:

TE Darren Waller

RB Brittain Brown

LB Jayon Brown

WR Keelan Cole

DT Matthew Butler

DE Tashawn Bower

The Texans and Raiders kick off at 3:05 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.