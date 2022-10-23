Texans vs. Raiders Week 7 Inactives: Darren Waller In or Out?

With kickoff between the Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.
For the Texans, defensive end Jonathan Greenard was placed on Injured Reserve (IR), so he doesn’t appear on the inactive list today. Rookie Austin Deculus is dealing with injuries, so we won’t see him today. Defensive end Demone Harris, defensive back Isaac Yiadom, linebacker Jake Hansen and wide receiver Tyler Johnson round out those in street clothes today.
Here’s a look at the Texans inactives:
WR Tyler Johnson
DB Isaac Yiadom
LB Jake Hansen
OL Austin Deculus
DL Demone Harris
For the Raiders, wide receivers Mack Hollins and Hunter Renfrow are active after dealing with injuries throughout the week. They’ll look to fill the void from tight end Darren Waller, who is out today.
Here’s a look at the Raiders inactives:
TE Darren Waller
RB Brittain Brown
LB Jayon Brown
WR Keelan Cole
DT Matthew Butler
DE Tashawn Bower
The Texans and Raiders kick off at 3:05 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.
