Texans Injury Report: Rookie Kenyon Green Back at Practice; Will He Play Sunday vs. Titans?

The Houston Texans will be playing the Tennessee Titans in Houston this Sunday. The Texans are coming off another game in which they should have won and hope to get on the right track.

Here is a look at the Houston Texans Thursday injury report:

Did Not Participate:

WR Nico Collins (Groin)

DT Maliek Collins (Chest)

RG A.J Cann (Illness)

Limited:

G Justin McCray (Hand)

Full Participation:

LG Kenyon Green (Shoulder)

It is an encouraging sign for the Houston Texans rushing attack to see left guard Kenyon Green as a full participant in practice. Right guard A.J Cann missed practice due to an illness but should be able to return for the game this weekend.

It is not a great sign to see leading receiver Nico Collins and standout defensive tackle Maliek Collins both miss practice for a second consecutive day. Both players are in serious doubt to play this weekend against the Titans.

