Titans vs. Texans vs. Week 8 Inactives: Brandin Cooks In or Out?

With kickoff between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.
For the Titans, quarterback Ryan Tannehill was ruled out with an injury and an illness. This means rookie Malik Willis will start his first career game today against the Texans.
Here’s a look at the Raiders inactives:
QB Ryan Tannehill
FB Tory Carter
OLB Rashad Weaver
CB Ugo Amadi
DB Joshua Kalu
OL Jordan Roos
DL Naquan Jones
For the Texans, Brandin Cooks is active after being listed as questionable on Friday. However, his teammate Nico Collins won’t play today against the Titans.
Here’s a look at the Texans inactives:
WR Nico Collins
WR Jalen Camp
DB Isaac Yiadom
OL Austin Deculus
OL A.J. Cann
DL Maliek Collins
DL Demone Harris
The Titans and Texans kick off at 3:05 p.m. at NRG Stadium.
Loading comments...