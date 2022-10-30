Titans vs. Texans vs. Week 8 Inactives: Brandin Cooks In or Out?

With kickoff between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.

For the Titans, quarterback Ryan Tannehill was ruled out with an injury and an illness. This means rookie Malik Willis will start his first career game today against the Texans.

Here’s a look at the Raiders inactives:

QB Ryan Tannehill

FB Tory Carter

OLB Rashad Weaver

CB Ugo Amadi

DB Joshua Kalu

OL Jordan Roos

DL Naquan Jones

For the Texans, Brandin Cooks is active after being listed as questionable on Friday. However, his teammate Nico Collins won’t play today against the Titans.

Here’s a look at the Texans inactives:

WR Nico Collins

WR Jalen Camp

DB Isaac Yiadom

OL Austin Deculus

OL A.J. Cann

DL Maliek Collins

DL Demone Harris

The Titans and Texans kick off at 3:05 p.m. at NRG Stadium.