Texans vs. Jaguars Injury Report: Starting Defensive End Set To Miss Game?

The 0-3-1 Houston Texans will be playing the 2-2 Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday in Jacksonville.

Here is a look at Thursday’s injury report:

Did Not Participate:

LB Blake Cashman (Concussion)

TE Brevin Jordan (Ankle)

DE Jon Greenard (Ankle)

OT Austin Deculus (Ankle)

WR Chris Moore (Hip)

Full Participation:

LG Kenyon Green (Knee)

RT Tytus Howard (Ankle)

DT Maliek Collins (Knee)

DT Kurt Hinish (Illness)

CB Derek Stingley Jr (Elbow / Shoulder)

The good news for the Texans is that their number one cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was a full participant in Thursday’s practice. The talented cornerback was banged up on multiple occasions last Sunday.

It is a bit concerning to see defensive end Jon Greenard not participating for a second consecutive day. We will have a better idea on his status for Sunday’s game in Jacksonville tomorrow.

Tight end Brevin Jordan is looking like he will miss his third consecutive game. Tight ends Jordan Akins and O.J Howard have stepped up in his absence.

The Texans are for the most part on the healthier side, entering their divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.