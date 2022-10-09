Texans vs. Jaguars Week 5 Inactives: Jonathan Greenard OUT, But Who Else Sits?

With kickoff between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.
For the Jaguars, it appears that all of the notable players on the roster are active and ready to go.
DL Foley Fatukasi
WR Kendric Pryor
RB Snoop Conner
S Tyree Gillespie
CB Montaric Brown
OLB De’Shaan Dixon
For the Texans, injuries have knocked out a couple of would-be contributors for Sunday. Jonathan Greenard is the biggest loss of the day after practicing in limited fashion this week. Brevin Jordan sits out for the third straight week. Rookie Austin Deculus is also dealing with injuries, so we won’t see him today. Defensive end Demone Harris, defensive tackle Thomas Booker, linebacker Blake Cashman and wide receiver Chris Moore round out those in street clothes today.
TE Brevin Jordan
WR Chris Moore
DL Jonathan Greenard
LB Blake Cashman
DL Thomas Booker
OL Austin Deculus
DL Demone Harris
The Texans and Jaguars kick off at 12 noon.
