Texans vs. Jaguars Week 5 Inactives: Jonathan Greenard OUT, But Who Else Sits?

With kickoff between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.

For the Jaguars, it appears that all of the notable players on the roster are active and ready to go.

DL Foley Fatukasi

WR Kendric Pryor

RB Snoop Conner

S Tyree Gillespie

CB Montaric Brown

OLB De’Shaan Dixon

For the Texans, injuries have knocked out a couple of would-be contributors for Sunday. Jonathan Greenard is the biggest loss of the day after practicing in limited fashion this week. Brevin Jordan sits out for the third straight week. Rookie Austin Deculus is also dealing with injuries, so we won’t see him today. Defensive end Demone Harris, defensive tackle Thomas Booker, linebacker Blake Cashman and wide receiver Chris Moore round out those in street clothes today.

TE Brevin Jordan

WR Chris Moore

DL Jonathan Greenard

LB Blake Cashman

DL Thomas Booker

OL Austin Deculus

DL Demone Harris

The Texans and Jaguars kick off at 12 noon.