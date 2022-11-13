Texans vs. Giants Week 10 Inactives: WR Brandin Cooks Returns Today?

With kickoff between the Houston Texans and New York Giants just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.
TEXANS INACTIVES
T Austin Deculus
CB Isaac Yiadom
LB Neville Hewitt
TE Brevin Jordan
WR Tyron Johnson
The Texans are down a couple pass catchers today in Brevin Jordan and Tyron Johnson, but Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins are making their returns today. This should be a big boost for Davis Mills as he navigates the Giants’ secondary.
GIANTS INACTIVES
WR David Sills
LB Austin Calitro
T Devery Hamilton
T Evan Neal
TE Daniel Bellinger
OLB Quincy Roche
The most notable inactive for the Giants comes with No. 7 overall pick Evan Neal, who is sitting out of today’s game with a knee injury. Top tight end Daniel Bellinger is also sitting with an eye injury.
The Texans and Giants kick off at 12 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.
Loading comments...