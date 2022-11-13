Texans vs. Giants Week 10 Inactives: WR Brandin Cooks Returns Today?

With kickoff between the Houston Texans and New York Giants just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.

TEXANS INACTIVES

T Austin Deculus

CB Isaac Yiadom

LB Neville Hewitt

TE Brevin Jordan

WR Tyron Johnson

The Texans are down a couple pass catchers today in Brevin Jordan and Tyron Johnson, but Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins are making their returns today. This should be a big boost for Davis Mills as he navigates the Giants’ secondary.

GIANTS INACTIVES

WR David Sills

LB Austin Calitro

T Devery Hamilton

T Evan Neal

TE Daniel Bellinger

OLB Quincy Roche

The most notable inactive for the Giants comes with No. 7 overall pick Evan Neal, who is sitting out of today’s game with a knee injury. Top tight end Daniel Bellinger is also sitting with an eye injury.

The Texans and Giants kick off at 12 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.