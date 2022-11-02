Eagles vs. Texans Injury Report: Nico Collins OUT Again?

The Houston Texans will be taking on the best team in the NFL on Thursday Night Football in the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

The Houston Texans are coming off another game in which they could have won and things will not get any easier against the Eagles.

Here is a look at Tuesday’s injury report:

Did Not Participate:

WR Nico Collins (Groin)

DT Maliek Collins (Chest)

WR Brandin Cooks (Personal Reasons / Wrist)

LB Neville Hewitt (Hamstring)

S Grayland Arnold (Concussion)

G Justin McCray (Concussion)

Limited Participation:

LB Christian Harris (Thigh)

CB Desmond King (Knee)

Full Participation:

RG A.J Cann (Illness)

DT Roy Lopez (Shoulder)

The Texans are likely to be without starting wide receiver Nico Collins and starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins for the second-straight week. Expect to see more of wide receivers Phillip Dorsett, Tyron Johnson and possibly Jalen Camp. Kurt Hinish and Roy Lopez will likely be the starting defensive tackles.

