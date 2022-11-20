Commanders vs. Texans Week 11 Inactives: Derek Stingley Jr. OUT, But Who Else?

With kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.
No surprises for the Commanders. The most notable of the four inactives comes with starting linebacker Cole Holcomb, who has missed several games this season with a foot injury.
Here’s a look at the Commanders inactives:
CB Rachad Wildgoose
OL Chris Paul
LB Cole Holcomb
LB David Mayo
For the Texans, rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is the most notable inactive player tonight. Stingley suffered a hamstring injury and will not play. However, wide receiver Nico Collins is active after a questionable prognosis on Friday’s injury report.
Here’s a look at the Texans inactives:
TE Brevin Jordan
WR Amari Rodgers
RB Eno Benjamin
CB Derek Stingley Jr.
LB Neville Hewitt
DL Thomas Booker
OL Austin Deculus
The Commanders and Texans kick off at 12 noon at NRG Stadium.
Loading comments...