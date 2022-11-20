Commanders vs. Texans Week 11 Inactives: Derek Stingley Jr. OUT, But Who Else?

With kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.

No surprises for the Commanders. The most notable of the four inactives comes with starting linebacker Cole Holcomb, who has missed several games this season with a foot injury.

Here’s a look at the Commanders inactives:

CB Rachad Wildgoose

OL Chris Paul

LB Cole Holcomb

LB David Mayo

For the Texans, rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is the most notable inactive player tonight. Stingley suffered a hamstring injury and will not play. However, wide receiver Nico Collins is active after a questionable prognosis on Friday’s injury report.

Here’s a look at the Texans inactives:

TE Brevin Jordan

WR Amari Rodgers

RB Eno Benjamin

CB Derek Stingley Jr.

LB Neville Hewitt

DL Thomas Booker

OL Austin Deculus

The Commanders and Texans kick off at 12 noon at NRG Stadium.