Texans vs. Dolphins Week 12 Inactives: Who Sits vs. Miami?

With kickoff between the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.

For the Texans, rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is the most notable inactive player tonight. Stingley suffered a hamstring injury and will not play. It’s the same list of inactives from the week before, except the team swaps out Garret Wallow for Neville Hewitt.

Here’s a look at the Texans inactives:

TE Brevin Jordan

WR Amari Rodgers

RB Eno Benjamin

CB Derek Stingley Jr.

LB Garret Wallow

DL Thomas Booker

OL Austin Deculus

The most impactful inactive for the Dolphins is running back Raheem Mostert, who sits out of today’s game with a knee injury. Jeff Wilson Jr. will see expanded action with Mostert out, and he should get a lot of action against an extremely weak Texans run defense.

Here’s a look at the Dolphins inactives:

QB Teddy Bridgewater

WR Erik Ezukanma

CB Noah IGbinoghene

RB Raheem Mostert

TE Hunter Long

The Texans and Dolphins kick off at 12 noon at Hard Rock Stadium.