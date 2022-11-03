Eagles vs. Texans Week 9 Inactives: Who Sits on Thursday Night Football?

With kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.

No surprises for the Eagles. Rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) earlier this week, so he is not currently on the 53-man roster.

Here’s a look at the Eagles inactives:

QB Ian Book

CB Josiah Scott

RB Trey Sermon

G Josh Sills

G Sua Opeta

For the Texans, Brandin Cooks is the most notable inactive player tonight. Cooks has missed practice this week for “personal reasons,” but it has long been rumored that the former Pro Bowl wideout wanted to be dealt to a contending team ahead of this week’s trade deadline. However, no deal was consummated and Cooks remains out for tonight. Nico Collins is also out with an injury, so it’s wise to expect more from Phillip Dorsett, Chris Moore and practice squad call-up Jalen Camp this evening.

Here’s a look at the Texans inactives:

WR Nico Collins

WR Brandin Cooks

DB Isaac Yiadom

LB Neville Hewitt

OL Austin Deculus

OL Justin McCray

DL Maliek Collins

The Eagles and Texans kick off at 7:15 p.m. at NRG Stadium.