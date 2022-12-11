Texans vs. Cowboys Week 14 Inactives: Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins OUT; Who Else?

With kickoff between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.

For the Texans, wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins were ruled out before today. Rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is also out for his third straight game with a hamstring injury.

Here’s a look at the Texans inactives:

QB Kyle Allen

WR Nico Collins

WR Brandin Cooks

DB Derek Stingley Jr.

FB Troy Hairston

OL Justin McCray

DL Kurt Hinish

All things considered, the Cowboys are very healthy coming into the game. Cornerback Anthony Brown was the only player ruled out in Friday’s injury report, but the team moved him to Injured Reserve (IR) on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the Cowboys inactives:

LB Jabril Cox

QB Will Grier

WR Jalen Tolbert

DB Markquese Bell

DE Chauncey Golston

The Texans and Cowboys kick off at 12 noon at AT&T Stadium.