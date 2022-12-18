Chiefs vs. Texans Week 15 Inactives: Who Sits vs. Kansas City?

With kickoff between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.
For the Chiefs, there isn’t much notoriety in the five inactives for today’s game.
Here’s a look at the Chiefs inactives:
QB Shane Buechele
DE Joshua Kaindoh
T Geron Christian
T Darian Kinnard
DE Malik Herring
For the Texans, several key players are out today. Just one day after rookies Dameon Pierce and Derek Stingley Jr. were placed on Injured Reserve (IR), the team will be without four more starters, including the top two wideouts, Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks. It looks like today will be all about the “next man up” for the Texans.
Here’s a look at the Texans inactives:
QB Kyle Allen
WR Nico Collins
WR Brandin Cooks
CB Steven Nelson
LB Garret Wallow
OL Kenyon Green
TE O.J. Howard
The Texans and Chiefs kick off at 12 noon at NRG Stadium.
