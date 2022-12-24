Texans vs. Titans Week 16 Inactives: Brandin Cooks In or Out?

With kickoff between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.

For the Titans, quarterback Ryan Tannehill was ruled out with an ankle injury. This means rookie Malik Willis draws another start today against the Texans. Several former Texans have also been listed as inactive, including defensive back John Reid and linebacker Dylan Cole.

Here’s a look at the Titans inactives:

QB Ryan Tannehill

CB Kristian Fulton

LB Dylan Cole

DB Josh Thompson

DB Amani Hooker

CB John Reid

DE Mario Edwards Jr.

For the Texans, Brandin Cooks is active after missing the last three games. Meanwhile, rookie guard Kenyon Green is the most notable inactive. He’ll be joined by tight end O.J. Howard and Kyle Allen on the offensive side of the ball.

Here’s a look at the Texans inactives:

QB Kyle Allen

OG Kenyon Green

TE O.J. Howard

DE Mario Addison

DB Cobi Francis

The Texans and Titans kick off at 1:02 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.