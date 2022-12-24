Texans vs. Titans Week 16 Inactives: Brandin Cooks In or Out?

With kickoff between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.
For the Titans, quarterback Ryan Tannehill was ruled out with an ankle injury. This means rookie Malik Willis draws another start today against the Texans. Several former Texans have also been listed as inactive, including defensive back John Reid and linebacker Dylan Cole.
Here’s a look at the Titans inactives:
QB Ryan Tannehill
CB Kristian Fulton
LB Dylan Cole
DB Josh Thompson
DB Amani Hooker
CB John Reid
DE Mario Edwards Jr.
For the Texans, Brandin Cooks is active after missing the last three games. Meanwhile, rookie guard Kenyon Green is the most notable inactive. He’ll be joined by tight end O.J. Howard and Kyle Allen on the offensive side of the ball.
Here’s a look at the Texans inactives:
QB Kyle Allen
OG Kenyon Green
TE O.J. Howard
DE Mario Addison
DB Cobi Francis
The Texans and Titans kick off at 1:02 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.
