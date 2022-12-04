Browns vs. Texans Week 13 Inactives: Who Sits vs. Cleveland?

With kickoff between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.

Deshaun Watson is active for the first time this season and he’ll face his former team in his Cleveland debut. However, Watson will be without one of his potential top weapons in tight end David Njoku, who sits today with a knee injury.

Here’s a look at the Browns inactives:

QB Kellen Mond

WR Michael Woods II

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

DE Isaiah Thomas

TE David Njoku

DT Tommy Togiai

For the Texans, several key contributors are out. On the defensive side of the ball, rookie Derek Stingley Jr. is out for the second straight game with an injury. The offensive side of the ball, however, has a couple more blemishes. Brandin Cooks, O.J. Howard and Rex Burkhead are all down for today’s game. This means that we could see the debuts of wide receiver Amari Rodgers and running back Eno Benjamin for the Texans.

Here’s a look at the Texans inactives:

WR Brandin Cooks

CB Derek Stingley Jr.

RB Rex Burkhead

DL Thomas Booker

OL Austin Deculus

TE O.J. Howard

The Texans and Browns kick off at 12 noon at NRG Stadium.