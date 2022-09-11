Colts vs. Texans Week 1 Inactives: Who Sits Out The Opener?

With kickoff between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.

Earlier this week, it was already revealed that Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard would sit today’s game.

According to the Colts, quarterback Sam Ehlinger, cornerback Dallis Flowers, center Wesley French, wide receiver Dezmon Patmon and offensive tackle Luke Tenuta will join him on the sidelines and won’t see action in today’s game.

As for the Texans, the team placed defensive end Mario Addison on injured reserve earlier this week, opening up a roster spot. The team also elevated Demone Harris from the practice squad yesterday, so it’s no surprise to see defensive lineman Rasheem Green on the inactive list today. He’ll be joined by quarterback Kyle Allen, wide receiver Tyler Johnson, linebackers Garret Wallow and Jake Hansen, and rookies Thomas Booker and Austin Deculus.

The Colts and Texans kick off at 12 noon.