Texans vs. Broncos Week 2 Inactives: Who’s Sitting Out?

With kickoff between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.

According to the Broncos, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, wide receivers Jalen Virgil and KJ Hamler, inside linebacker Josey Jewell, offensive linemen Billy Turner and Quinn Meinerz and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurkie won’t play today against the Texans. The most notable name on the list is Bonitto, who was a second-round pick this year.

For the Texans, veteran defensive end Rasheem Green is expected to make his 2022 debut after he’s been activated. Demone Harris, who was elevated from the practice squad last week, has been ruled inactive. Harris joins backup quarterback Kyle Allen, wide receivers Phillip Dorsett and Tyler Johnson, linebackers Garret Wallow and Jake Hansen and offensive lineman Justin Britt among the inactives.

The Texans and Broncos kick off at 3:05.