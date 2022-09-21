Texans vs. Bears Injury Report: QB Davis Mills Hurt?

The Houston Texans are entering week three of the NFL season with a record of 0-1-1 with a matchup against the Bears in Chicago this Sunday.

Here is the injury report for Wednesday:

Full Participation:

QB Davis Mills (Right Thumb)

Limited Participation:

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (Neck)

LB Blake Cashman (Hip)

Did Not Participate:

DT Maliek Collins (Knee)

TE Brevin Jordan (Ankle)

CB Issac Yiadom (Thigh)

DE Jerry Hughes (Veteran Rest Day)

Most players should be good to go for this weekend. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins did not participate last week and still ended up playing against the Broncos. Davis Mills’ thumb injury is something to keep your eye on heading into this weekend. Mills practiced fully, therefore there shouldn’t be much worry.

