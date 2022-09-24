Texans Final Injury Report: Who Won’t Play Sunday vs. Bears?

The Houston Texans will be playing the Chicago Bears in Chicago this Sunday.

Here is a look at the Houston Texans final injury report:

Out:

TE Brevin Jordan (Ankle)

CB Issac Yiadom (Thigh)

OT Austin Deculus (Ankle)

Questionable:

DT Maliek Collins (Knee)

TE Pharaoh Brown (Shoulder)

DT Kurt Hinish (Foot)

Fully Healthy:

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (Neck)

LB Blake Cashman (Hip)

QB Davis Mills (Right Thumb)

Due to tight end Brevin Jordan being ruled out, it is very likely that former Texans third-round pick tight end Jordan Akins, who is currently on the practice squad, will be on the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Bears. Pharaoh Brown will likely be good to go.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins should be good to go for Sunday as well. If not, the Texans will rely heavily on Roy Lopez and Michael Dwumfour.

Starting quarterback Davis Mills has a thumb injury but practiced fully all week and that minor injury should not be a concern moving forward.

We will know more on the status of the players that have a questionable designation as we inch closer to Sunday’s game against the Bears.