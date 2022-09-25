Texans vs. Bears Week 3 Inactives: Brevin Jordan OUT, But Who Else Sits?

With kickoff between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.

For the Bears, the most notable name sitting is defensive back Jaylon Johnson, who is out today with a quad injury. He’s played in nearly every defensive snap so far this season for the Bears. Former Texans tight end Ryan Griffin is also sitting, which means he’ll fail to get his personal revenge on his former team.

For the Texans, injuries have knocked out a couple of would-be contributors for Sunday. Brevin Jordan sits out for the first time in 2022, which isn’t a surprise considering Jordan Akins was activated from the practice squad earlier this weekend. Rookies Austin Deculus and Kurt Hinish are dealing with injuries, so we won’t see them today. Wide receiver Tyler Johnson, defensive back Isaac Yiadom and linebacker Jake Hansen round out those in street clothes today.

The Texans and Bears kick off at 12 noon.