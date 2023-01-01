Jaguars vs. Texans Week 17 Inactives: Who Sits vs. Jacksonville?

With kickoff between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars just less than 90 minutes away, each team released its inactive lists for the game.

For the Jaguars, there isn’t much notoriety in the five inactives for today’s game.

Here’s a look at the Jaguars inactives:

14 WR Kendric Pryor

29 CB Tevaughn Campbell

30 CB Montaric Brown

47 OLB De’Shaan Dixon

99 DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

For the Texans, the most notable inactive is fifth-round rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano, who is out with a hyperextended knee and bruised quadriceps. Quitoriano has four catches for 30 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. Offensive lineman Jimmy Morrissey is also out with a concussion.

Here’s a look at the Texans inactives:

QB Kyle Allen

CB Jacobi Francis

OL Jimmy Morrissey (concussion)

DL Thomas Booker

TE Teagan Quitoriano (hyperextended knee, bruised quadriceps)

The Texans and Jaguars kick off at 12 noon at NRG Stadium.